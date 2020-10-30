Now serving wine, beer: Panera Bread in Johnson County first in nation to test program

Five area Panera Bread locations will be the first in the nation to test its new alcohol program.

“Panera Tonight: Beer, Wine & Dine” will offer some craft beers from Boulevard Brewing Co., including Pale Ale and Unfiltered Wheat, as well as the brewery’s Quirk Spiked & Sparkling Strawberry Lemon & Basil seltzer. It also will serve Napa Valley’s Ménage à Trois wine — Red Blend, Gold Chardonnay and Limelight Pinot Grigio.

Panera Tonight launched Wednesday at two Overland Park Panera Bread locations — 7871 W. 159th St. and 11401 College Blvd. The drinks are offered from 4 p.m. to close.

Beer and wine will be half price through Nov. 17 as part of the introduction.

The area locations are owned by Pan American Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Flynn Restaurant Group LP. It has 135 Panera Bread locations.

Bekki Diefendorf, project manager for the Panera Tonight program, said Pan American Group hopes to boost dinner traffic with the new offerings.

Three more locations will join the pilot program in the coming weeks.

Panera also is debuting three flatbread pizzas — cheese, Margherita and chipotle chicken and bacon.