New cafe in Crossroads collective will offer coffee, ice cream, bagels & donuts

A new coffee shop is slated for Collective Ex in the East Crossroads.

The studio’s owner, Johnny Dawbarn, plans to open HiTides Coffee in the former Thou Mayest cafe space before the end of the year. Marcell Coffee, a wholesale coffee roaster operating nearby, will roast HiTides’ beans.

The cafe will offer favorites from Donutology donuts, as well as some exclusive items. It will have bagels from Meshuggah Bagels in the morning to midday, but HiTides will offer its own house-made spreads. It also will have soft-serve ice cream through its new Snoasis Ice Cream.

Collective Ex, 519 E. 18th St., is divided into a retail and cafe in front, and a collective of studios in the back.

The studios are for artisans, makers and other businesses, including metal and woodworkers, social media, designers, marketing and advertising, leather workers, skateboard makers and printmakers.

“A huge range of creativity — anything from concept to execution to tangible goods,” Dawbarn said.

His wife, Michele Dawbarn, also operates sewKC in the collective.