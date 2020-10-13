KC-based hardware store chain moving into longtime Tuesday Morning spot in Brookside

Westlake Ace Hardware is coming to Brookside.

The Kansas City-based hardware chain is taking the former Tuesday Morning spot at 104 W. 63rd St.

It will take possession of the 6,600-square-foot space on Oct. 19, and will reopen it as Westlake Ace Hardware in late 2020 or early 2021.

In a statement, Joe Jeffries, president and CEO of Westlake, said: “Kansas City is our home and we know that the Brookside neighborhood rightfully holds a very special place in the hearts and minds of many people in the metro area. That’s why it’s so exciting to see our long-held dream of opening a Brookside store become a reality.”

The store will carry tools, plumbing, electrical supplies, lawn and garden supplies, fasteners, and paint supplies from Benjamin Moore and Magnolia Home.

Its Backyard BBQ department will have grills and accessories from such brands as Weber, Traeger and the Big Green Egg.

It will be the company’s 22nd metro location.

Tuesday Morning recently closed after nearly three decades. in Brookside.