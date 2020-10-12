Cityscape
Former Macy’s in Prairie Village set to undergo a ‘once-in-a-lifetime renovation’
Just months after Macy’s closed in Prairie Village, a new plan for the building is in the works.
First Washington Realty said the spot will undergo a “once-in-a-lifetime renovation” in spring 2021 and it is looking for tenants. Options range from a single anchor tenant to small shops and boutique offices.
According to The Kansas City Star archives, The Jones Store opened in the space in late October 1958 after a 15-month construction. The retailer owned the building and had a 90-year ground lease based on a percentage of sales.
It converted to Macy’s in 2006, spanning 120,000-square-feet at 4000 W. 71st St.
The former Standees theater and C. Frogs BBQ Steak Whiskey restaurant also are available in the shopping center.
