New Brookside ‘ghost kitchen’: Tacos, burritos & the ‘best smoked salsa on the planet’

Brookside’s Michael Forbes Bar and Grille has launched a “ghost kitchen.”

Macho Taco operates out of the Michael Forbes kitchen but is only available for carryout or delivery through DoorDash.

Macho Taco offers a combination of traditional Mexican dishes with its own house specialties. That includes queso dip, nachos with a choice of steak, chicken or taco meat, chicken wings with house-made sauce, tacos, enchiladas, burritos, fried chicken tenders salad and taco salad, and the “Best Smoked Salsa on the Planet.”

“We make it from scratch — fresh tomatoes smoked in our smoker. Fresh onions and fresh poblano peppers charred over a live grill. Then blended together with cilantro and served with fresh tortilla chips,” said Forbes Cross, owner.

Cross was a founder and partner in Michael Forbes Grill, which operated in Waldo from 1985 to 1999. He opened Michael Forbes in early 2012 at 128 W. 63rd St.

He said about half his customers are dining on the patio, the other half want carry-out. And Mexican, pizza and barbecue seem to be the top choices to take home.

“We already had a lot of good Mexican items on our menu so we expanded it,” Cross said. “Restaurants run on a pretty thin margin and we are doing about half the sales during the pandemic. We’re trying to get some traffic to stay afloat.”