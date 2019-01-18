New at Arrowhead for AFC championship: BBQ nachos, pork belly tacos, spiked hot cocoa

Arrowhead Stadium concessionaire Aramark is rolling out some new items for Chiefs and Patriots fans during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

▪ Let’s Roll Tacos, $10: Pork belly tacos mixed with hot pepper jam and citrus pomegranate relish, in Section 103.





▪ Kingdom Nachos, $10.50: Braised short rib nachos topped with barbecue sauce, white cheese sauce and roasted tomatoes, in Sections 107, 130 and 322.

Arrowhead also will be selling hot chocolate in more than 45 locations.





Hot cocoa w/a Kick (a choice of Peppermint Schnapps, Bailey’s Irish Cream or Jim Beam Kentucky Fire shots) can be had at the Hot Spot Express Stands.

Regular hot chocolate will be $5.75 and a souvenir cup filled with hot chocolate will be $12.