What if power goes out during Chiefs game? Here’s how to watch — and track the storm

For the second weekend in a row, the Kansas City area is expected to get hit by snow and frigid temperatures. We’re bracing for the worst of possibilities:

No power again and, heaven forbid, no way to watch or keep track of Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs-New England Patriots AFC Championship Game.

Here’s a one-stop handy list of links to help you keep track of the storm, slick roads, power outages and, most vital, the battle at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs game

It starts at 5:40 p.m. Sunday and is being broadcast on CBS.

NFL.com offers regular updates.

CBS All Access streams the game. It is free for the first week, but then costs $6 per month with limited commercials.

fubo.tv offers free streaming. It then costs $40 to $45 per month afterward.

Get a radio and store some fresh batteries. The game is broadcast on 101.1-FM (The Fox.) You can also listen for free online at 101thefox.net.

The Kansas City Star will write throughout the game. Follow our reporters and columnists on Twitter for updates and insights in real time: Sam Mellinger @mellinger, Vahe Gregorian @vgregorian, Blair Kerkhoff @BlairKerkhoff, Brooke Pryor @bepryor and Lynn Worthy @LWorthySports.

Bars and restaurants with power are an obvious option. Screenland Armour movie theater in North Kansas City will show the game for free.

Safety tip: If you end up charging your devices, or listening to or watching the game in your warm car, be smart. Don’t keep it running in a closed garage.

Tracking the snow storm

The National Weather Service gives regular updates, even through the partial government shutdown. On its site, type in your ZIP code. Or follow on Twitter at @NWSKansasCity.

Also: Accuweather at accuweather.com or on Twitter, @breakingweather.

Roads and highways

The Kansas Department of Transportation, at Kandrive.org or on Twitter @KDOTHQ, provides updated road conditions and weather advisories.

For the KC area, @KansasCityKDOT is valuable.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDot) offers a great traveler’s map and updates for the Kansas City area on Twitter @MoDot_KC.

Kansas Highway Patrol provides road condition and accident updates on Twitter: @kshighwaypatrol.

The National Weather Service provides national road condition maps and regional maps for Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Kentucky, Illinois and Oklahoma, linking to MoDot, Kandrive and others.

Cities including Kansas City and Overland Park offer snow plow maps. They are helpful, though not always up to date.

Kansas City Scout provides live video of KC area roadways. They provide a phone app and can be followed on Twitter @KansasCityScout.

Power outages

Kansas City Power & Light provides a power outage map and updates on Twitter, @KCPLConnect.

The Kansas City Board of Public Utilitities has a power outage map of its own with Twitter updates @KCKBPU.

Westar Energy is on Twitter with updates @WestEnergy.com/outage.

Places to get warm

The United Way of Greater Kansas City’s 2-1-1 website allows you to search for warming and other shelters. Refine your search by typing in your ZIP code, city, county or state on the right side of the page.

A map of warming centers throughout the Kansas City region is kept by the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.