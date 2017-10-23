Owners of Lee’s Summit and Waldo restaurants honored

When Andy Lock and Domhnall Molloy walked into their Waldo Summit Grill recently, they had a surprise waiting for them in the Annex, their private event space.
The Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association had selected their Summit Group LLC as its Restaurateur of the Year, its highest honor. About 100 of Lock and Domhnall’s peers, as well as friends and family, had gathered for the surprise announcement.
Criteria for the award includes leadership in gaining proper recognition of the restaurant industry, community involvement and civic affairs, and philanthropic activities.
Past winners include Mark Kelpe and James Westphal, Kevin Timmons, Alan Gaylin and Chris Sutton.
The award will be presented at the inaugural gala on Jan. 27, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Kansas City/Olathe.
Summit Group LLC was founded by Lock and Molloy in 2012 with the first Summit Grill in Lee’s Summit. They also have the Waldo location, as well as neighboring Boru Ramen Bar. Their other Lee’s Summit operations are Third Street Social, Lakewood Local and Summit Cellar & Spirits.
