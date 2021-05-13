Amazon Air launches daily flight, brings new jobs to Kansas City International Airport

An Amazon Prime Air Boeing 767 Contributed photo

Amazon Air has launched daily flight service to Kansas City in an effort to more quickly move packages to customers.

The e-commerce giant’s branded Boeing 737-800 was scheduled to touch down Thursday morning at Kansas City International Airport, where Amazon Air has leased 34,000 square feet of space to manage package deliveries. That operation will be managed by Amazon’s logistics partner, PrimeFlight Cargo, and is expected to support more than 50 jobs.

Amazon Air helps the company to transport items quickly across longer distances. The company owns and leases a fleet of aircraft and contracts with third-party carriers to provide dedicated air cargo services for Amazon packages.

“Growing the network of sites where Amazon Air flies is essential to supporting fast, free shipping for our customers,” Chris Preston, director of Amazon Gateway Operations, said in a news release. “Today, with Kansas City International Airport as part of our Amazon Air network, we are closer to our customers and can support fast shipping for the items they rely on. We are proud of the investments Amazon has made in the Kansas City region and look forward to continued growth.”

Amazon operates multiple fulfillment centers across the Kansas City area, including locations in Edgerton, Lenexa and Kansas City, Kansas, where it plans to add 500 jobs at a second facility.

“The addition of Amazon Air at the airport strengthens KCI’s impact as a regional economic engine,” Kansas City aviation director Pat Klein said in a news release. “We are grateful to the Amazon team’s commitment to Kansas City and look forward to a strong partnership.”