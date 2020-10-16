Amazon plans two new Kansas fulfillment centers, bringing 1,000 jobs. Here’s where

Amazon will bring more than 1,000 new jobs to Kansas, including 500 in the Kansas City area.

The online retail giant announced Friday it will build two fulfillment centers, each measuring one million square feet — at 9700 Leavenworth Road in Kansas City, Kansas, and in Park City near Wichita.

Amazon has more than 110 fulfillment centers in North America, including existing operations in Kansas City, Kansas, Lenexa and Edgerton.

David Alvey, mayor of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, noted that the existing Amazon facility in KCK had already yielded measurable improvements in median household incomes for targeted zip codes.

“Those (the Amazon fulfillment centers) are important to us because we have a population that really is looking for jobs,” Alvey said.

“We have to find a way to grow our tax base to generate the revenue necessary to provide the quality of life that all of our residents deserve.”

Mark Marzano, Amazon’s director of operations, said employees will earn at least $15 per hour and be eligible for full medical, vision and dental insurance, along with retirement matching and up to 20 weeks of parental paid leave.

The new Kansas facilities will specialize in processing larger items like patio furniture and outdoor equipment, Marzano said.

Amazon has previously announced a new 140,000-square-foot delivery station set to open in Wichita next year.

The tech giant was reportedly considering a new facility in south Kansas City, but that deal fell apart last month, the Kansas City Business Journal reported.

The Wichita Eagle’s Carrie Rengers contributed to this report.