See inside new KCI: Halfway through construction, $1.5B terminal on time and on budget

At the halfway point of construction, officials say the $1.5 billion new terminal at Kansas City International Airport remains on schedule and on budget.

Officials showed off progress on the new 1 million-square-foot terminal to reporters Tuesday. Much of the framing work is taking shape and the 6,000-spot parking garage is beginning to rise directly in front of the new building.

With about 850 workers on the construction site, the new terminal is the largest single infrastructure project in Kansas City history.

“I couldn’t be more proud of where we are,” said Dan Moylan, senior development manager at Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate, the lead developer on the project. “We’re on budget and on track just coming out of winter. The construction season is opening up in front of us. We’ve got a lot of work to do but we’re right on track.”

Construction on the terminal began on March 25, 2019, with officials predicting a four-year construction timeline. The new terminal is expected to open March 3, 2023.

The terminal will include two concourses attached by a 634-foot connection with moving walkways above and baggage handling systems below. Officials expect to open 18 security lanes to service the 39-gate facility, which will replace the airport’s current configuration with gates spread across separate terminals.

The new single terminal project promises to improve the passenger experience, particularly for those waiting out delays or making connections in Kansas City. Like many other modern airports, it will include dozens of retail and restaurant options beyond security checkpoints. And it will double the number of restroom facilities available with 120 toilets spread throughout the terminal.

“The days of waiting for a restroom inside the gate area at Kansas City International Airport will be over when this terminal opens,” said Justin Meyer, deputy aviation director for the city.

Meyer, who markets the airport to airlines, said consumer demand for flying will likely be peaking just as the new airport opens in the spring of 2023. He said that’s when major airlines like Southwest, United and Delta expect to see travel demand climb back to pre-pandemic levels.

The airport reported 304,181 passenger arrivals and departures in February, a 62% drop from February 2020.

“We’re very encouraged with what were hearing from airlines,” Meyer said. “We really feel great about opening this building just as demand is really reaching those 2019 levels.”