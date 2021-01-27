Boulevard’s top executive resigns as allegations mount against Kansas City beer maker

Jeff Krum Boulevard Brewing

Boulevard Brewing Company’s top executive stepped down Wednesday as the company confronted accusations of sexual harassment unaddressed by top management officials for years.

Jeff Krum, who has led Boulevard since 2016 and worked there for more than 25 years, confirmed his resignation to The Star after informing employees in an email Wednesday afternoon. Krum is the second high-ranking Boulevard employee to leave the company since a viral Reddit post set off a series of reports that the company was a harmful place to work for women.

“As president, one of my oversight responsibilities was to ensure that all our workplaces were free of any form of real or perceived harassment or demonstrations of unwanted attention,” Krum told employees. “Disclosures of recent days make it clear that this was not always achieved.

“Any and all failures in this regard are mine alone.”

The iconic Kansas City brewery first came under fire on Sunday because of the Reddit post, which accused members of the company of pregnancy discrimination and sexual harassment. The post said women who went to the company’s human resources department were ignored or even targeted.

“I think it is important for everyone to know Boulevard is not a good place for women to work. It is not a ‘family’ company,” the Reddit post said.

In the post, the former Boulevard employee said her boss stood her up in the brewery’s lab and demanded to know whether she was pregnant. She said she reported the man to HR, which started a cycle of retaliation.

On Monday, the company released a statement saying her claims were “thoroughly and impartially examined.”

“The investigation determined that certain situations could and should have been handled with greater sensitivity, but clearly established that there was no harassment or discrimination,” the company said. “We are not perfect, but we have not, and we will not, tolerate harassment, mistreatment, or prejudice in any form.”

The company also announced it would convene a task force of top female leaders to look at the allegations and “spearhead the effort to fully empower the women of Boulevard.”

Amid backlash on social media, the company on Tuesday released a longer statement where it acknowledged the widespread issue.

“We have heard accounts of personal experiences that have shaken us to our core,” the statement said. “It has become undeniably clear that harassment did in fact occur, clear that we have issues — serious issues that we have failed to address.”

In a statement Wednesday, Boulevard founder John McDonald said the company had accepted Krum’s resignation.

“We recognize we have a long path ahead of us not only for our employees but the Kansas City community and beyond,” his statement said.