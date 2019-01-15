Business

Boulevard recalls some Tank 7 beer after loose glass found in bottle

By Steve Vockrodt

January 15, 2019 01:51 PM

Boulevard Brewing Co. issued its first-ever recall in its nearly 30 year history, asking customers to destroy a limited production run of Tank 7 beer in 12-ounce bottles because a customer found loose glass in a bottle.

The Kansas City brewer warned customers to check product codes on bottles contained in six-packs and sold on the Missouri side of the Kansas City area on or after Dec. 28. Also subject to recall are six-packs purchased in Omaha on or after Dec. 17.

In a statement, Boulevard said the voluntary recall was issued after receiving a consumer report indicating loose glass in a bottle. Boulevard checked with its glass bottle manufacturer and learned that its supplier “did not properly respond to a short-lived production issue” that could have caused small amounts of excess glass to come off into the bottle.

IMG_BarFuide_INK_041514__3_1_LE25JOB3_L52703270
Boulevard Brewing Co.’s Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale
Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Boulevard said no one should drink beer in any 12-ounce Tank 7 bottles containing a product code starting with L103018 and finishing with any four-number code of 1423 through and including 1447. Any Tank 7 bottles not within those numbers are fine to consume.

“The health and safety of our customers is our top priority,” Boulevard president Jeff Krum said in a statement. “This is the first instance of a safety-related recall in our 29-year history. We are determined to learn from this experience and to do our best to ensure that it does not happen again.”

Customers who bought the recalled Tank 7 can apply for a full refund by visiting boulevard.com/refund or emailing refund@boulevard.com

Steve Vockrodt

Steve Vockrodt is an award-winning investigative journalist who has reported in Kansas City since 2005. Areas of reporting interest include business, politics, justice issues and breaking news investigations. Vockrodt grew up in Denver and studied journalism at the University of Kansas. 816-234-4277

