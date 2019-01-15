Boulevard recalls some Tank 7 beer after loose glass found in bottle

Boulevard Brewing Co. issued its first-ever recall in its nearly 30 year history, asking customers to destroy a limited production run of Tank 7 beer in 12-ounce bottles because a customer found loose glass in a bottle.
The Kansas City brewer warned customers to check product codes on bottles contained in six-packs and sold on the Missouri side of the Kansas City area on or after Dec. 28. Also subject to recall are six-packs purchased in Omaha on or after Dec. 17.
In a statement, Boulevard said the voluntary recall was issued after receiving a consumer report indicating loose glass in a bottle. Boulevard checked with its glass bottle manufacturer and learned that its supplier “did not properly respond to a short-lived production issue” that could have caused small amounts of excess glass to come off into the bottle.
Boulevard said no one should drink beer in any 12-ounce Tank 7 bottles containing a product code starting with L103018 and finishing with any four-number code of 1423 through and including 1447. Any Tank 7 bottles not within those numbers are fine to consume.
“The health and safety of our customers is our top priority,” Boulevard president Jeff Krum said in a statement. “This is the first instance of a safety-related recall in our 29-year history. We are determined to learn from this experience and to do our best to ensure that it does not happen again.”
Customers who bought the recalled Tank 7 can apply for a full refund by visiting boulevard.com/refund or emailing refund@boulevard.com
