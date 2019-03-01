Sprint has buyer for its Overland Park campus; deal expected to close in months

Sprint has entered into a deal for Occidental Management to buy its sprawling Overland Park campus, the company announced on Friday.

Sprint chief executive Michel Combes sent a note to employees on Friday, explaining that the deal is expected to close in the coming months.

Occidental Management Inc. will lease back to Sprint portions of the campus that the wireless company still occupies if the deal is completed.

“Even though we will no longer own the buildings, our campus operations and processes will continue to function as they do today,” Combes said in a note to employees.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

Combes said proceeds from the sale will allow Sprint to “invest in creating an atmosphere that fits our changing culture.”

Combes did not disclose financial terms of the transaction.

Sprint and T-Mobile have proposed a merger that the Justice Department is continuing to review for antitrust compliance. If the deal goes through, officials for both companies have said that Sprint’s Overland Park campus would be a secondary headquarters for the combined company.

Occidental Management is a Wichita-based company with property holdings in the Kansas City area. Occidental Management owns the former Overland Park International Trade Center, now known as Overland Park xChange.

“Aside from meeting Sprint’s needs and price, Occidental Management stood out to us because they share our vision of a vibrant, high-energy campus, plus an innovation hub to attract startups and attract and retain top talent for world class companies like ours,” Combes said in his note.

As of late last year, there were 6,000 Sprint employees and contractors working at the Overland Park campus. Sprint was occupying 11 of the 20 buildings on the campus.

Outside companies over the years have been leasing space that Sprint no longer uses.

When the campus opened in 1999 to consolidate Sprint’s office space that had spread out through the Kansas City area, it was designed to accommodate twice the number of employees who work there now.

“I understand our partners — especially those who work on campus – have great pride in our headquarters and in Sprint’s impact on the Kansas City community,” Combes wrote. “I personally reviewed plans to ensure our expectations for the day-to-day standards for our workspace are met, and I can assure you they will be.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.