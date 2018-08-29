Sprint thinking about putting its Overland Park campus up for sale

Sprint is considering selling its sprawling Overland Park campus, where it has been headquartered since 1999, the company’s chief executive announced Wednesday.

In an email to employees, Sprint CEO Michel Combes said the company was evaluating potential buyers in a deal in which it would sell the 4 million-square-foot campus and lease back the buildings it needs for its employees. Sprint currently has about 6,000 full-time employees at the campus, at 119th Street and Nall Avenue.

“Above all else, we are committed to Kansas City,” said Combes’ message. “Whether we own the campus or not. And whether we merge with T-Mobile or not.”

Federal regulators are evaluating a merger proposal between Sprint and T-Mobile, a $26 billion deal that would make Overland Park the combined company’s secondary headquarters.

Wednesday’s news is a continuation of Sprint’s evolving approach with its campus, which began construction in 1997 and was designed to accommodate more than twice the wireless company’s current headcount in Overland Park.

In the past, Sprint has subleased office space, emptied through years of employee reductions, to other companies, including KeyBank, JP Morgan Chase Retirement Plan Services, Apria Healthcare and others.

More recently, it announced that it would consider selling buildings it wasn’t using.

Dave Tovar, senior vice president of corporate communications for Sprint, said Sprint employees currently occupy portions of 11 of the campus’ 20 buildings. The plan, Tovar said, is to consolidate employees into fewer buildings.

“What’s happened is we’re pretty spread out across the campus,” he said.

Sprint plans to renovate office spaces for its employees. By January, Sprint expects to renovate 6200 Sprint Parkway, which will serve as its “renewed heart of our campus,” Combes said.

“Think of the most well-respected companies across the country — including Apple, Google and Amazon — that have invested in their headquarters and their people,” Combes’ message said. “They demand a lot out of their employees, who in turn can take advantage of inspiring surroundings where they feed off each other’s energy.”