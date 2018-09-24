T-Mobile hires new executive to plan how Sprint will fit into merged company

T-Mobile has added to its executive ranks by creating a new post overseeing the company’s integration of Sprint as they seek federal approval to merge.

Sunit Patel joined T-Mobile as executive vice president, merger and integration lead, T-Mobile said Monday. He starts Oct. 1.

The two wireless companies agreed in April to a $26 billion buyout of Sprint with plans to combine their operations under the T-Mobile name and leadership.

Patel’s job will be to lead T-Mobile’s “strategic planning efforts to integrate its business with Sprint as the two companies work through the necessary regulatory reviews and other closing conditions to combine and become the New T-Mobile,” the hiring announcement said.

SIGN UP

He will report to Mike Sievert, T-Mobile’s president who also has been named president of the merged companies, assuming federal officials approve the companies’ plans. T-Mobile CEO John Legere also has been named CEO of the merged companies.

Hiring Patel will “substantially increase” the likelihood the merger will have a “successful outcome,” T-Mobile said in its announcement.

“We are increasingly optimistic about the path we’re on to create the New T-Mobile and are now looking forward to bringing someone with Sunit’s experience to our team to lead us through the strategic planning for integration of our businesses — one of the most exciting and integral aspects of this merger,” T-Mobile’s Sievert said in the announcement.

Patel had been chief financial officer and executive vice president at CenturyLink. Before that, he held the same role at Level 3 Communications. T-Mobile said those jobs gave Patel experience handling “large-scale strategic transactions.”