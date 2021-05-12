Mike Epps’ comedy marks return of big shows to Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center

The T-Mobile Center will offer a major performing arts event for the first time since February — and only the second time since the start of the pandemic — when Mike Epps’ In Real Life Comedy Tour visits this weekend for two reduced-capacity shows.

Comedians Lavell Crawford, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Kountry Wayne are scheduled to join Epps, whose new sitcom with Wanda Sykes, “The Upshaws,” premiered this week on Netflix. The shows, the second of which was added March 31 because of high demand, will begin at 7:30 and 11 p.m. May 14 ($62-$128). For tickets and more information, visit t-mobilecenter.com.

The last major non-sports event at the T-Mobile Center was “Disney on Ice” in late January and early February. The show’s run was cut short because of a COVID-19 outbreak among its staff.

Mike Epps will be host of the In Real Life Comedy Tour at the T-Mobile Center, with shows at 7:30 and 11 p.m. May 14. File photo

Live musical events coming up this week:

▪ Kansas City Symphony Chamber Music Concert in the Park, 5:30 p.m. May 13, Columbus Park, and 2 p.m. May 16, Concourse Park (free). kcsymphony.org.

▪ The Mavericks, 7 and 10 p.m. May 14 and 15 ($42.50-$70), Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com.

The Mavericks will perform at Knuckleheads May 14 and 15. Joyce Marshall File photo

▪ Chris Hazelton’s Boogaloo 7, 8 p.m. May 14 (free), and Sheppa, 8 p.m. May 15 (free), The Ship Outdoors in the Alley. theshipkc.com.

▪ Into the Gray with Tracer Heights, 8 p.m. May 14 ($15), and Begin the Begin and American Idiots, 7 p.m. May 15 ($15), Aztec. aztecshawnee.com.

▪ Rockin’ for Dreams V, 5:30 p.m. May 15 ($15-$50), and Smith & Myers, 7 p.m. May 19 ($46 for four), Uptown. uptowntheater.com.

▪ Ensemble Ibérica, The Bohemian Violin II, 7 p.m. May 15 ($250 for four), Howard’s Farm. ensembleiberica.org.

Here are other in-person activities:

The Jurassic Quest Drive Thru touring dinosaur exhibit will inhabit the Arrowhead Stadium parking lot May 14-30. JOSE CHARO PHOTOGRAPHY Jurassic Quest Drive Thru

▪ Jurassic Quest Drive Thru, billed as the nation’s largest touring dinosaur exhibit, will invade the Arrowhead Stadium parking lot starting 11 a.m.-8 p.m. May 14. Runs through May 30; 1-8 p.m. Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays. ($49 per vehicle; $80 for vehicles seating 9-15). jurassicquest.com.

▪ A staged performance/reading of “Roar the Musical,” a new family show by Allison and Kevin Cloud produced by Bodhi Theatre, will take place outdoors at the Black Box Theatre, 7 p.m. May 14-15 ($15). brownpapertickets.com.

▪ Movie Nights return to the Kansas City Irish Center with the 1999 film “Waking Ned Devine,” 7 p.m. May 14 ($10; limited seating). irishcenterkc.org.

▪ The new minor-league Kansas City Monarchs of the American Association will play their first regular-season games against the Lincoln Saltdogs at Legends Field, 7 p.m. May 18-20 ($10-$100). monarchsbaseball.com.

The former Kansas City T-Bones have adopted the name of the Negro Leagues’ Kansas City Monarchs, and they open the season May 18 at Legends Field. Shelly Yang File photo

▪ For those who aren’t looking for much of a challenge, the 0.5K – The Underachiever’s Run, covering all of 1,640 feet in the Crossroads District, will be preceded by a pizza party and followed by champagne and doughnuts, noon May 15 ($40.05). kccrew.com.

▪ The public can check out the cars of their dreams at the Midwest Dream Cars Spring Autoshow at the Ambassador Building near KCI, noon-6 p.m. May 15 (free). midwestdreamcars.com.

Here are online ways you and your family can spend your coronavirus-induced stay-at-home time:

▪ “In The Making” at the Kansas City Art Institute will be the 12th episode of the Kansas City Ballet’s “New Moves: The Broadcast Series,” premiering 7 p.m. May 13 (free). kcballet.org.

▪ The second season of Kansas City Actors Radio Theatre, consisting of 26 episodes including classic radio plays, original stories and a new talk and game show format, will begin May 14, noon Fridays on KKFI 90.1 FM and streaming online. kcactors.org.

▪ The Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City will present “The Meeting” by Jeff Stetson as a streamed event, 7 p.m. May 14-15, 3 p.m. May 16, 7 p.m. May 21-22, 3 p.m. May 23 ($20). brtkc.org.

▪ Mr. Stinky Feet and his band, The Hiccups, will present an interactive concert, 11 a.m. May 15 (free). jccc.edu/midwest-trust-center.