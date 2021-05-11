Kansas City Country Club Plaza announces Art Fair this fall, this time with crowds

In the latest indication that the area’s performing and visual arts will bounce back to life in the fall, the Plaza Art Fair has announced that it will proceed with a full outdoor event Sept. 24-26.

It will be the 90th year for the nationally acclaimed art show that traditionally draws hundreds of artists and thousands of visitors to the Country Club Plaza for the food, culture and music as well as art. Last year, pandemic precautions resulted in a reimagined fair featuring works showcased in windows and storefronts, artist pop-ups and virtual concerts.

Most local performing arts companies also are planning fall returns.

The summer is a different matter, however.

Kenny Chesney’s May 29 concert at Arrowhead Stadium and the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival have been canceled, as have most summer indoor shows and concerts. The Big Slick Celebrity Weekend will be online.

On the other hand, the Labor Day weekend’s big events are a go: Kansas City Irish Fest, Sept. 3-5 at Crown Center; Santa-Cali-Gon Days Festival, Sept. 3-6 in Independence; and the Kansas City Renaissance Festival, Sept. 4-Oct. 17 in Bonner Springs.

The Plaza Art Fair will be presented for a sixth year by St. Luke’s Health System.

“Honoring art and culture has never been more important, and we are pleased to safely welcome the community back to Country Club Plaza,” Kasey Vena, the Country Club Plaza’s general manager, said in a release.

In a nod to the pandemic, the release also said the Plaza “will continue to monitor conditions to ensure safety for all guests.”