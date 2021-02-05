Kansas City Health Department shuts down all Disney on Ice shows after COVID outbreak

Kansas City shut down all remaining performances of Disney on Ice because it violated pandemic rules and failed to report a COVID-19 outbreak among its staff, City Hall announced Friday.

Disney on Ice performers were expected to present six more shows at T-Mobile Center Friday through Sunday. But according to an order from the city’s Health Department, the production’s approval to perform for spectators was revoked for “multiple and repeated violations” of the COVID-19 mitigation plan the production and the city agreed to. Such plans are required as part of the mayor’s restrictions on indoor gatherings during the pandemic.

“To protect Kansas City families and residents attending the event, the Health Department asked Disney on Ice to cancel the Kansas City tour,” city spokesman Chris Hernandez said in an email. “On Friday, the Health Department issued an order revoking approval of gathering.”

Hernandez said the Health Department believed the outbreak was limited to performers and crew and had not infected spectators.

The Health Department said Disney on Ice personnel began testing positive for COVID-19 in late January and failed to inform the city, as required under the mitigation plan.

On Wednesday, “during the unrelated inspection of a hotel in Kansas City,” the department learned some Disney on Ice personnel had tested positive for the virus. By then, at least five members of the staff had the virus, and six more were in quarantine because of exposure.

“Throughout numerous calls, meetings and requests for information, the Health Department was presented with conflicting and inaccurate numbers of positive tests, numbers of individuals in quarantine and testing dates.”

One staff member was quarantined in late January because of a close contact with an infected person, and under the agreement with the city, should have remained quarantined for 14 days. Instead, the person left quarantine on Tuesday, had close contact with three co-workers and then tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

T-Mobile Center announced within an hour of the city’s statement that the rest of the shows would not go on.

The arena’s website said ticket holders who paid with credit cards would be automatically refunded. Guests who purchased tickets with cash at the box office can present them there for refunds.

Shani Tate Ross, vice president of sales and marketing for the venue, said the outbreak was believed to be confined only to staff of the touring production company, not local employees of T-Mobile Center. As of early Friday evening, she said the arena was working to contact ticket holders.

The remaining performances of @DisneyOnIce scheduled to take place at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City from Friday, Feb. 5 through Sunday, Feb. 7 have been canceled.



More info: https://t.co/XyMf4nZSUV pic.twitter.com/YAQ8EeTdve — T-Mobile Center (@tmobilecenter) February 5, 2021

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has restricted all indoor gatherings to a maximum of 10 people. All concerts, theater performances, lectures, weddings and similar gatherings with more than 10 individuals must submit a mitigation plan and receive approval from the Health Department.

The T-Mobile Center had canceled performances Thursday and Friday morning performances of Disney on Ice because of concerns about how the production was adhering to the mitigation plan, but the Health Department did not order them closed.

In late December, the T-Mobile Center announced a run of 16 performances of Disney’s “Dream Big” show, the first events with spectators at the arena since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold 11 months ago, halting the annual Big 12 Basketball Tournament in its tracks. But as the venue began selling Disney tickets, the Health Department said it had not approved the events.

The Health Department eventually agreed to the Disney on Ice plans in January.

The T-Mobile Center website says the production company “apologizes to our fans for any inconvenience and thanks them for understanding.”

“We look forward to sharing the same magical experience of Disney On Ice to our fans and their families during a future return to Kansas City and the T-Mobile Center.”

Disney on Ice is presented by Florida-based Feld Entertainment, which began with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey traveling circus. In addition to Disney, Feld puts on monster truck shows, Sesame Street Live! and off-road motorcycle shows. Officials with that company could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday.