Finally, big-name comedians are coming to Kansas City; singer Paul Thorn, too

Since the pandemic began more than a year ago, few big-name out-of-town acts have come to Kansas City. So this weekend represents something of a breakthrough.

Comedy leads the way, with Tom Papa performing at the Comedy Club of Kansas City and Damon Wayans Jr. at the Kansas City Improv.

Papa, who has appeared in multiple movies and TV shows and is one of the nation’s most respected touring stand-up comics, has shows scheduled for 7 p.m. April 22 and 7 and 9:30 p.m. April 23 and 24 ($50-$261 for tables of two-10). thecomedyclubkc.com.

Wayans, representing the second generation of the comedy family, also is a regular in movies and on television. His shows are set for 7 and 9:45 p.m. April 23 and 24 and 7 p.m. April 25 ($37). improvkc.com.

Meanwhile, Knuckleheads has a big weekend scheduled, including its annual three-day package with blues/rock/country singer-songwritier Paul Thorn, April 23-25 ($20-$100), as well as two clergy-inspired acts, The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band at 8 p.m. April 22 ($20) and The Rev. Jimmie Bratcher at 8 p.m. April 23 ($20). tickets.knuckleheadskc.com.

Pandemic protocols, with limited seating, remain in place for all shows.

Here is a hybrid event this coming week:

▪ The Charlotte Street Foundation will present “In My Own Skin,” an online and in-person project examining the intersections of the body, gender and technology through the works of seven artists, April 23-25. Video screening at Roanoke Park soccer fields, 7 p.m. April 23. charlottestreet.org.

Here are six more in-person activities:

▪ Cinema Under the Stars: KC Earth Day Celebration! will take place at Loose Park, 7 p.m. April 22 (free); includes a showing of the documentary “Wasted! The Story of Food Waste” at 8:15 p.m. eventvesta.com.

▪ It will be a big week for soccer in Kansas City as Sporting Kansas City will play its first home match of the season and Kansas City NWSL will play its first home match ever. Tickets are limited for both. Sporting Kansas City vs. Orlando at Children’s Mercy Park, 6:30 p.m. April 23. sportingkc.com. Kansas City NWSL vs. Houston at Legends Field, 7:30 p.m. April 26. kcwoso.com.

▪ The Spring Parade of Homes will feature 255 homes from 98 builders in eight counties, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. April 24-May 9 (free). kcparadeofhomes.com.

▪ The Heritage Philharmonic will hold its 75th Anniversary Concert, featuring Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake Suite, at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, 3 p.m. April 24 (sold out). kauffmancenter.org.

▪ MTH Theater at Crown Center’s first live performance in more than 14 months, “Music of the Night,” will celebrate the songs of Andrew Lloyd Webber before limited seating on the rooftop of the Crown Center Westin Hotel, 7:30 p.m. April 26-27, May 3-4 and May 17-18 ($45-$55; final five shows sold out); virtual presentations will be available May 10-16. musicaltheaterheritage.com.

Here are six more online ways you and your family can spend your coronavirus-induced stay-at-home time:

▪ Singer Connie Dover’s show from Live! From the Lounge at the Folly will premiere on Facebook and YouTube, 7 p.m. April 22. follytheater.org.

▪ “Tenebra” at the Charlotte Street Foundation will be the ninth episode of the Kansas City Ballet’s “New Moves: The Broadcast Series,” premiering 7 p.m. April 22 (free). kcballet.org

▪ “Stories of Resiliency: Black Dancers in American Ballet in Kansas City” will consist of a live Facebook panel discussion, 6:30 p.m. April 23. facebook.com/kcballet.

▪ Theatre in the Park will open its 2021 season with a virtual show, “Songs for a New … Now” featuring music by Kansas City area composers and lyricists, 7:30 p.m. April 23, then on demand beginning April 24 ($10). theatreinthepark.org.

▪ “Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert,” starring acts from around the globe performing hits from the 1980s, will be available via Starlight@Home, 7 p.m. April 24 ($33 per household). kcstarlight.com.

▪ Bryan Stevenson, director of the Equal Justice Initiative, will lecture on “A Partnership for Justice and Remembrance,” 6 p.m. April 27 (free). rockhurst.edu.