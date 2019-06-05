Big Slick Celebrity Weekend 2019: What you need to know

Big Slick Celebrity Weekend gears up for its 10th annual KC fundraiser Big Slick Celebrity Weekend will bring back KC's favorite sons for a huge weekend of fun and games for Children's Mercy Hospital. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Big Slick Celebrity Weekend will bring back KC's favorite sons for a huge weekend of fun and games for Children's Mercy Hospital.

The 10th annual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend invades Kansas City on Friday and Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know:





The basics

Hometown stars Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, Rob Riggle and David Koechner are scheduled to host 38 famous guests. Since 2010, Big Slick has raised more than $8 million to benefit the Cancer Center at Children’s Mercy hospital. See bigslickkc.org for more info and tickets.

The big events

▪ The celebrity softball game at 5 p.m. Friday at Kauffman Stadium. Anyone with a ticket to the Royals vs. White Sox game at 7:15 p.m. that night can come early to watch the celebrities cavort on the field. If you purchase through the Big Slick site or on royals.com/bigslick, $5 goes to the charity. You can also watch the game on the Royals’ Facebook page.

▪ A free outdoor block party from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Prairiefire shopping center in Overland Park. The highlight: a celebrity red carpet arrival around 9:45 a.m. outside Pinstripes. The celebrity bowling tournament inside is sold out.

▪ The charity auction, which used to always sell out at a smaller venue, is now called the Party & Show and has been moved to the Sprint Center to accommodate thousands more fans. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8. Plenty of tickets remain for $79.

Last year’s big auction items included a Captain America shield signed by the “Avengers” cast (thanks to Ant-Man Rudd) and set visits to “Modern Family” (thanks to Stonestreet) and “Saturday Night Live” (thanks to Sudeikis). But the show also features performances: comedy, song — “American Idol” alums Chris Daughtry and David Cook performed a killer duet last year — even magic.



Who’s coming

In all, 38 celebrity guests are scheduled to come to KC. Most have connections to at least one of the hometown hosts. Like this: You may remember in the movie “I Love You, Man,” Rudd worships the band Rush. Now Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson is a first-time Big Slick guest.

A few guests, like the hosts, are Kansas Citians — Heidi Gardner, David Cook, David Dastmalchian, Katherine McNamara. Or they live with someone who grew up in the area — Olivia Wilde, who is Sudeikis’ fiancee, and Jake Tapper, whose wife is from St. Joseph.

Or, as far as Kansas City is concerned, they walk on water: Patrick Mahomes.

The complete list:

▪ Actress Becky Ann Baker (“Freaks and Geeks,” “Girls”)

▪ Actor Dylan Baker (“The Good Wife,” “Happiness”)

▪ Comedian Nate Bargatze, a Big Slick first-timer

▪ Actor Bobby Cannavale (the Ant-Man movies, “Boardwalk Empire,” “Will & Grace”)

▪ Actress Sarah Chalke (“Scrubs,” “Roseanne,” “Speechless”)





▪ Musician Richard Christy (drummer on “The Howard Stern Show”), a Big Slick first-timer

▪ Musician David Cook of Blue Springs (“American Idol”)

▪ Actress Eliza Coupe (“Future Man,” “Happy Endings”)

▪ Actor David Dastmalchian of Overland Park (“Ant-Man,” “Blade Runner”)

▪ Musician Chris Daughtry (“American Idol”)





▪ Actor Charlie Day (“Horrible Bosses,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”)

▪ “Saturday Night Live” star Heidi Gardner of Kansas City, a Big Slick first-timer

▪ Singer/actress Selena Gomez (“The Dead Don’t Die,” “Wizards of Waverly Place,” so many hit songs)

▪ Comedian Seth Herzog (“The Tonight Show”)





▪ Actor Josh Hopkins (“Whiskey Cavalier,” “True Detective” “Cougar Town”)

▪ Actor Richard Kind (“Inside Out,” “Cars,” “Spin City”)





▪ Actor Zachary Levi (“Shazam,” “Chuck” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

▪ Actor Samm Levine (“Wet Hot American Summer,” “Drunk History,” “Inglourious Basterds”)





▪ Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson, a Big Slick first-timer





▪ Actor Taran Killam (“Saturday Night Live,” “Single Parents”)

▪ Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

▪ Actress Katherine McNamara of Lee’s Summit (“Shadowhunters,” “Arrow,” “The Maze Runner”)

▪ Sports broadcaster Curt Menefee (“Fox NFL Sunday”)





▪ Actor Haley Joel Osment (“The Sixth Sense,” “Future Man”)

▪ Actor Kevin Pollak (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Billions,” “The Usual Suspects”)

▪ Actor Kevin Rahm (“Lethal Weapon,” “Madame Secretary,” “Mad Men”)

▪ “Today” show host Al Roker

▪ Actress Andrea Savage (“Veep,” “Step Brothers,” “I’m Sorry”)

▪ Actor Adam Scott (“Big Little Lies,” “Parks and Recreation”)

▪ Actor Tom Everett Scott (“That Thing You Do,” “I’m Sorry,” “13 Reasons Why”), a Big Slick first-timer

▪ Actress Cobie Smulders (the Avengers movies, “How I Met Your Mother”), a Big Slick first-timer

▪ Actor Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley,” “Spider-Man”)





▪ CNN journalist Jake Tapper

▪ Comedian Sarah Tiana

▪ Actor James Van Der Beek (“Dawson’s Creek,” “CSI Cyber,” “Varsity Blues”)

▪ Magician Blake Vogt (“America’s Got Talent”)

▪ Actress Olivia Wilde (“Tron: Legacy,” “House,” director of “Booksmart”)

▪ Actress Ariel Winter (“Modern Family”), a Big Slick first-timer



Other ways to support

▪ An online silent auction, running until 8:30 p.m. June 8, includes such goodies as a “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” set visit, an Xbox signed by the cast of “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” a private suite at a Chiefs game at Arrowhead and even an autographed Passover Seder book from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Details and bidding are at bigslickkc.org.





▪ For a minimum donation of $10 you can enter a sweepstakes to win a 2019 Tesla Model 3, which will be stuffed with “Junk in the Trunk,” surprise items donated by the Big Slick hosts. You have until Oct. 2 to enter at bigslickkc.org.

What were they in again?

Here’s what makes the hometown hosts such a big deal:

Paul Rudd, Shawnee Mission West grad: The “Ant-Man” and “Avengers” movies. Also: “This is 40,” “Role Models,” “Anchorman,” “Clueless.”





Jason Sudeikis, Shawnee Mission West: “Booksmart,” “Horrible Bosses,” “We’re the Millers,” “The Angry Birds” movies, “Saturday Night Live.”

Rob Riggle, Shawnee Mission South: “12 Strong,” “21 Jump Street,” Fox NFL Sunday, “Dumb and Dumber To.”

Eric Stonestreet, Piper High: “Modern Family,” “The Toy Box,” “The Secret Life of Pets” movies.





David Koechner, Tipton (Missouri) High (but wife Leigh went to Shawnee Mission South): “Anchorman,” “Superior Donuts,” “CHIPs,” “Get Smart.”