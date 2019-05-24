He annoyed Rudd and Stonestreet on film and TV. Now this actor is coming to Big Slick

Watch highlights from the Big Slick celebrity softball game Hometown hosts Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner — along with dozens of celebrity guests — braved the heat and brought publicity to their fundraiser for Children's Mercy hospital at Kauffman Stadium Friday afternoon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hometown hosts Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner — along with dozens of celebrity guests — braved the heat and brought publicity to their fundraiser for Children's Mercy hospital at Kauffman Stadium Friday afternoon.

Bobby Cannavale’s role in both Ant-Man movies was to bother the title character, played by Kansas City’s Paul Rudd. Cannavale is the nice guy who is engaged to Ant-Man’s ex-wife.

Cannavale’s role on “Modern Family,” meanwhile, was to bother another Kansas Citian, Eric Stonestreet. Their characters were partners in the clown business, until they had a falling out.

Rudd and Stonestreet must be the forgiving sort because they invited Cannavale, who has won Emmy Awards for “Boardwalk Empire” and “Will & Grace,” to join them at next month’s 10th annual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Kansas City.

Organizers on Friday announced the final batch of celebrity guests to attend the 10th annual fundraiser for the Children’s Mercy Hospital Cancer Center. Also on the list: “Today” show host Al Roker, back for his third Big Slick.

At last year’s raucous celebrity softball game, Roker famously said, “I have never seen baseball like this. Ever. Ever. Ever.”

Others on Friday’s list: comedians Sarah Tiana and Nate Bargatze, as well as Richard Christy, who is the drummer on “The Howard Stern Show” and a native of Fort Scott, Kansas.

On Thursday, organizers announced Big Slick newcomer Tom Everett Scott (“That Thing You Do,” “13 Reasons Why,” “I’m Sorry”) as well as Eliza Coupe (“Future Man,” “Happy Endings”) and magician Blake Vogt (“America’s Got Talent”).





Tom Everett Scott starred with Alicia Silverstone as beleaguered parents in “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.” 20th Century Fox .

Big Slick, set for June 7-8, has raised $8 million since it was started in 2010. Once again it will be hosted by hometown celebrities Rudd (“This Is 40”), Jason Sudeikis (“Horrible Bosses,” “We’re the Millers”) and Rob Riggle (“21 Jump Street,” “Fox NFL Sunday”), who all grew up in Overland Park, as well as Stonestreet of Kansas City, Kansas, and “Anchorman” star David Koechner from Tipton, Missouri.





They and their guests will take part in a Friday night celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium; a Saturday morning red carpet arrival, bowling tournament and free block party at Pinstripes in Overland Park; and a Saturday night party and auction at the Sprint Center.

Tickets for all events are available at bigslickkc.org.

In all, 34 celebrity guests have been announced. They also include:





▪ Actress Sarah Chalke (“Scrubs,” “Roseanne,” “Speechless”)





▪ Musician David Cook of Blue Springs (“American Idol”)

▪ Actor David Dastmalchian of Overland Park (“Ant-Man,” “Blade Runner”)





▪ Musician Chris Daughtry (“American Idol”)





▪ Actor Charlie Day (“Horrible Bosses,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”)

▪ “Saturday Night Live” star Heidi Gardner of Kansas City, a Big Slick first-timer

▪ Comedian Seth Herzog (“The Tonight Show”)

▪ Actor Josh Hopkins (“Whiskey Cavalier,” “True Detective” “Cougar Town”)

▪ Actor Richard Kind (“Inside Out,” “Cars,” “Spin City”)





▪ Actor Zachary Levi (“Shazam,” “Chuck” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

▪ Actor Samm Levine (“Wet Hot American Summer,” “Drunk History,” “Inglourious Basterds”





▪ Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson, a Big Slick first-timer





▪ Actor Taran Killam (“Saturday Night Live,” “Single Parents”)

▪ Actress Katherine McNamara of Lee’s Summit (“Shadowhunters,” “Arrow,” “The Maze Runner”)

▪ Sports broadcaster Curt Menefee (“Fox NFL Sunday”)





▪ Actor Haley Joel Osment (“The Sixth Sense,” “Future Man”)

▪ Actor Kevin Pollak (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Billions,” “The Usual Suspects”)

Olivia Wilde cast her fiance, Kansas City’s Jason Sudeikis, in her directing debut, “Booksmart,” which opens May 24. She’ll be his guest at June’s Big Slick Celebrity Weekend. Richard Shotwell Invision/AP

▪ Actor Kevin Rahm (“Lethal Weapon,” “Madame Secretary,” “Mad Men”)





▪ Actress Andrea Savage (“Veep,” “Step Brothers,” “I’m Sorry”)

▪ Actor Adam Scott (“Big Little Lies,” “Parks and Recreation”)

▪ Actress Cobie Smulders (the Avengers movies, “How I Met Your Mother”), a Big Slick first-timer





▪ Actor Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley,” “Spider-Man”)





▪ CNN journalist Jake Tapper

▪ Actor James Van Der Beek (“Dawson’s Creek,” “CSI Cyber,” “Varsity Blues”)

▪ Actress Olivia Wilde (“Tron: Legacy,” “House,” director of “Booksmart,” which opens Friday)





▪ Actress Ariel Winter (“Modern Family”), a Big Slick first-timer

“Today” show host Al Roker served as home plate umpire at the Big Slick softball game. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star