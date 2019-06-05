Entertainment
Oh, baby: Here are Mahomes, Rudd and more Big Slick stars, way before they were famous
Big Slick Celebrity Weekend stars share their baby pictures
Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner come home every June for the star-studded Big Slick Celebrity Weekend, raising millions of dollars for the kids in the Cancer Center at Children’s Mercy Hospital.
The five hometown hosts have gone on to big things: from “Saturday Night Live,” “Step Brothers” and “Modern Family” to “Anchorman” and “Ant-Man.”
But once upon a time, they had to have their diapers changed just like anyone else.
In the spirit of their charity for children this weekend, here are the five stars back when they were mere babies and toddlers.
Also, because Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was added this week as a celebrity guest, we’ve included him, too. Call it an extra point.
Big Slick is June 7-8 and includes a celebrity softball game, red carpet appearance and an auction/show. Click here for everything you need to know.
