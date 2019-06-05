Oh, baby: Here are Mahomes, Rudd and more Big Slick stars, way before they were famous

Big Slick Celebrity Weekend stars share their baby pictures In the spirit of their charity for children this weekend, here are the five stars back when they were mere babies and toddlers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In the spirit of their charity for children this weekend, here are the five stars back when they were mere babies and toddlers.

Awwww!

Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner come home every June for the star-studded Big Slick Celebrity Weekend, raising millions of dollars for the kids in the Cancer Center at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

The five hometown hosts have gone on to big things: from “Saturday Night Live,” “Step Brothers” and “Modern Family” to “Anchorman” and “Ant-Man.”

But once upon a time, they had to have their diapers changed just like anyone else.

Paul Rudd grew up in Overland Park. Big Slick and file photo

Paul Rudd is an alum of Shawnee Mission West High School. Big Slick and file photo

Jason Sudeikis grew up in Overland Park. Big Slick and file photo

Jason Sudeikis is also a graduate of Shawnee Mission West. Big Slick and file photo

Eric Stonestreet grew up in Kansas City, Kansas.

Rob Riggle grew up in Overland Park. Big Slick and file photo

David Koechner grew up in Tipton, Missouri (his wife is from Overland Park). Big Slick and file photo

Also, because Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was added this week as a celebrity guest, we’ve included him, too. Call it an extra point.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a special guest at Big Slick this year. When he was a baby, his dad played for the Minnesota Twins. File photos

Big Slick is June 7-8 and includes a celebrity softball game, red carpet appearance and an auction/show. Click here for everything you need to know.



