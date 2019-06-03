Come and get it: Patrick Mahomes and Selena Gomez, together at Big Slick

Patrick Mahomes gives boost to Children’s Mercy through Asterisk Collective Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes got some charity work in after Thursday's OTA practice and surprised patients at Children's Mercy. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes got some charity work in after Thursday's OTA practice and surprised patients at Children's Mercy.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes surprised the kids at Children’s Mercy Hospital a few days ago with a visit and a pile of gifts.





Soon, he’ll do even more. Big Slick Celebrity Weekend organizers announced Monday that Mahomes, as well as actress/pop star Selena Gomez, will join the crew of guests for the annual fundraiser for the hospital’s Cancer Center.

This will be Mahomes’ first appearance at Big Slick. Gomez, who co-starred with Big Slick co-host Paul Rudd in the 2016 Netflix movie “The Fundamentals of Caring,” is a returning guest.

Organizers had already announced 34 celebrity guests last month, such as Olivia Wilde, Zachary Levi and KC’s own Heidi Gardner of “SNL,” but on Monday they tacked on a bonus list, which also includes husband and wife Dylan Baker of “The Good Wife” and “Happiness” and Becky Ann Baker from “Freaks and Geeks” and “Girls.”

They also announced two more ways to help the cause and score merchandise:

▪ An online silent auction, running from noon June 3 to 8:30 p.m. June 8, includes such goodies as a “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” set visit, an Xbox signed by the cast of the upcoming “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” a private suite at a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium and even an autographed Passover Seder book from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

▪ For a minimum donation of $10 you can enter a sweepstakes to win a 2019 Tesla Model 3, which will be stuffed with “Junk in the Trunk,” items donated by the Big Slick hosts. You have until Oct. 2 to enter.

Details and bidding, as well as tickets to all Big Slick events, are at bigslickkc.org.

Paul Rudd and Selena Gomez walked the red carpet at the Sundance Film Festival to promote "The Fundamentals of Caring."

Scheduled for June 7-8, Big Slick has raised over $8 million since it started in 2010. In addition to Rudd (“Ant-Man,” “This is 40”), the hometown hosts are Jason Sudeikis (“Horrible Bosses,” “We’re the Millers”), Rob Riggle (“21 Jump Street,” “Fox NFL Sunday”), “Modern Family” star Eric Stonestreet and “Anchorman” star David Koechner.





The public is invited to these events:

▪ A softball game at 5 p.m. Friday at Kauffman Stadium. Anyone with a ticket to the Royals vs. Chicago White Sox game at 7:15 p.m. that night can come early to watch the celebrity game beforehand.

▪ The bowling tournament at Pinstripes in the Prairiefire shopping center in Overland Park on Saturday is sold out. But there’s a free block party outside from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., which includes the celebrity red carpet arrival around 9:30 a.m. or so.

▪ The charity auction, which used to always sell out at a smaller venue, is now called the Party & Show and has been moved to the Sprint Center to accommodate thousands more fans. It starts at 8 p.m., and plenty of tickets remain for $79.

Mahomes looks to be a natural for Big Slick. In May he thrilled patients at Children’s Mercy with gear from his own charity — 15 and the Mahomies Foundation — and a variety of Adidas shoes through Foot Locker’s Asterisk Collective.





He provided PlayStation 4 systems, iPads, telepresence robots, a Vecta machine and Mamaroos Swings to help patients’ rehabilitation.

Gomez found fame on the Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Place” and went on to climb the Billboard charts with hits such as “Good for You,” “Hands to Myself,” “Love You Like a Love Song” and “Come & Get It.” Her latest movie, “The Dead Don’t Die,” is due in theaters June 14.