Entertainment

High-powered telescopes will be set up at Union Station for ‘super blood wolf moon’

By Matt Campbell

January 18, 2019 12:48 PM

Total lunar eclipse, blood moon visible around the world

The blood moon was visible at different times in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America. The total eclipse lasted nearly two hours, with the entire event lasting closer to four hours.
By
Up Next
The blood moon was visible at different times in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America. The total eclipse lasted nearly two hours, with the entire event lasting closer to four hours.
By

The “super blood wolf moon” that will cap the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots game Sunday can be viewed in magnified detail courtesy of the Gottlieb Planetarium at Union Station.

The planetarium will position high-powered telescopes in front of the station from 9-11 p.m. for free public viewing.

“Our telescopes magnify the moon 100 times, which will provide spectacular detail as the Earth, moon and sun line up to create a total eclipse,” planetarium director Jeff Rosenblatt said in announcing the event. “As the moon moves into the shadow of the Earth, the sunlight hitting it will scatter through the Earth’s atmosphere, causing it to go from a deep orange to a deep red, or ‘Chiefs red,’ as we prefer to say.”

A super moon is a full moon that is closer than usual to Earth due to the nature of its orbit. A blood moon is so-called because of its ruddy appearance during a total eclipse. A wolf moon is the first full moon in January. National Geographic explains it all.

The peak of the eclipse will be shortly after 11 p.m.

According to space.com, the next total lunar eclipse will not happen until 2021 and the next one that will be visible in the United States will be in 2022.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

local

cityscape

Matt Campbell

Matt Campbell has been a news reporter for The Kansas City Star since 1982. He can be reached at 816-234-4902.

  Comments  