Tyreek Hill inspired to honor grandfather who helped him through tough times

More Videos 2:47 Chiefs QB Alex Smith on the team’s home playoff-win drought Pause 2:46 Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on' 6:09 Andy Reid happy with Patrick Mahomes, backups in victory over Broncos 0:54 Tyreek Hill’s plans for playoff TD celebration: 'We’re gonna take it old school' 2:14 Sights and sounds of Chiefs victory at Denver 1:25 Alex Smith on Tyreek Hill: 'Hard to believe its only been two years' 2:09 Drew Lock talks Tom Herman mocking and loss 2:54 Marcell Frazier sees plenty to blame after Texas loss 0:56 J’Mon Moore: Mizzou had to start faster 4:43 After 36 years, former KC man still haunted by football gaffe Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Tyreek Hill’s plans for playoff TD celebration: 'We’re gonna take it old school' Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill gave out one hint for the playoff touchdown celebration he has been working on. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill gave out one hint for the playoff touchdown celebration he has been working on. David Eulitt and Vahe Gregorian The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill gave out one hint for the playoff touchdown celebration he has been working on. David Eulitt and Vahe Gregorian The Kansas City Star