Watch from the stands: Tyreek Hill's touchdown catch that was ruled incomplete 0:25

Watch from the stands: Tyreek Hill's touchdown catch that was ruled incomplete

Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough 1:56

Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit 3:57

Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit

AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs head to the locker room 2:24

AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs head to the locker room

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Actor Paul Rudd congratulates Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith 0:23

Actor Paul Rudd congratulates Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 0:54

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car

Was that a catch? Watch our handy NFL primer 1:20

Was that a catch? Watch our handy NFL primer

Tyreek Hill thinks he got both feet down in the end zone on pass ruled incomplete 0:11

Tyreek Hill thinks he got both feet down in the end zone on pass ruled incomplete

    Tyreek Hill said he was “Tony toe-tap” and got both feet down in end zone on pass ruled incomplete.

This view from stands seems to show Tyreek Hill’s TD catch should have counted

By Pete Grathoff

December 24, 2017 02:24 PM

In the end, it wasn’t a touchdown, but it was a great catch.

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill appeared to make a catch on a pass in the front corner of the end zone against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

However, the ruling on the field was that the pass was incomplete. That’s when Chiefs coach Andy Reid challenged the officials’ call.

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, the officials said the replay indicated that the call on the field stood. What do you think?

    Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill appeared to make a catch on a pass in the front corner of the end zone against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. However, the ruling on the field was that the pass was incomplete.

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill appeared to make a catch on a pass in the front corner of the end zone against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. However, the ruling on the field was that the pass was incomplete.

This was the explanation from the NFL: “In ‪#MIAvsKC, the receiver had control of the football but there was no definitive angle to determine if his first foot is in bounds. Therefore, the call on the field stands as an incomplete pass. -AL”

Here is the play as it looked to people watching on television:

Hard to tell for sure with that look. However, the video above, which was shot from the stands, seems to be more conclusive. That angle seemed to show that Hill got his first foot down inbounds.

Fans were livid about the non-TD, and not just those who root for the Chiefs:

    Was that a catch or wasn't it? Well, maybe. Here's an explanation of the what the NFL considers to be a catch during the 2017 season.

Was that a catch or wasn't it? Well, maybe. Here's an explanation of the what the NFL considers to be a catch during the 2017 season.

    A Chiefs fan jumped out of the bed of a pickup truck and elbow dropped a flaming table on Saturday night. It appeared that he walked away unscathed. Video courtesy of @_tjo_/Twitter.

