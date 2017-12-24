This view from stands seems to show Tyreek Hill’s TD catch should have counted

More Videos 0:25 Watch from the stands: Tyreek Hill's touchdown catch that was ruled incomplete Pause 1:56 Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough 2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 3:57 Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit 2:24 AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs head to the locker room 0:36 Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:23 Actor Paul Rudd congratulates Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith 0:54 Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 1:20 Was that a catch? Watch our handy NFL primer 0:11 Tyreek Hill thinks he got both feet down in the end zone on pass ruled incomplete Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Tyreek Hill thinks he got both feet down in the end zone on pass ruled incomplete Tyreek Hill said he was “Tony toe-tap” and got both feet down in end zone on pass ruled incomplete. Tyreek Hill said he was “Tony toe-tap” and got both feet down in end zone on pass ruled incomplete. Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

Tyreek Hill said he was “Tony toe-tap” and got both feet down in end zone on pass ruled incomplete. Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star