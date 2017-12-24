This view from stands seems to show Tyreek Hill’s TD catch should have counted

In the end, it wasn’t a touchdown, but it was a great catch.
Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill appeared to make a catch on a pass in the front corner of the end zone against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
However, the ruling on the field was that the pass was incomplete. That’s when Chiefs coach Andy Reid challenged the officials’ call.
Unfortunately for the Chiefs, the officials said the replay indicated that the call on the field stood. What do you think?
This was the explanation from the NFL: “In #MIAvsKC, the receiver had control of the football but there was no definitive angle to determine if his first foot is in bounds. Therefore, the call on the field stands as an incomplete pass. -AL”
In #MIAvsKC, the receiver had control of the football but there was no definitive angle to determine if his first foot is in bounds. Therefore, the call on the field stands as an incomplete pass. -AL— NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) December 24, 2017
Here is the play as it looked to people watching on television:
This is one of the greatest catches in NFL history!— Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) December 24, 2017
Tyreek Hill you FREAK!! pic.twitter.com/6STjQvMqNj
Hard to tell for sure with that look. However, the video above, which was shot from the stands, seems to be more conclusive. That angle seemed to show that Hill got his first foot down inbounds.
Fans were livid about the non-TD, and not just those who root for the Chiefs:
Tyreek Hill right now trying to figure out what else he has to do to have something ruled as a catch. #NFL pic.twitter.com/Dr7ZPr0BBt— Wrasslin N'at (@WrasslinNat) December 24, 2017
Are you kidding me? That Tyreek Hill catch was undoubtedly a touchdown. You need to replace your booth officials. They've blown way too many calls this season. That blown call is shameful and not even a KC fan #reviewtheboothreview @NFL— Super Geek (@Bradyz13) December 24, 2017
Unless Hill has size 46 feet, that foot was in.— David Ballew (@DavidLBallew) December 24, 2017
Tyreek Hill was in. #NFL #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/cfJqrfv2iS— Mizter Ford (@Mizter_Ford) December 24, 2017
More useless @nfl referees that won’t reverse their own wrong call! You have one job! Get it right! That is a Tyreek Hill TD.— M@GICTROPHSKY (@MAGICMIKE1212) December 24, 2017
Ref's just robbed Tyreek Hill of the greatest catch of the season. #cheifs #10— Jboy (@JBoy_32) December 24, 2017
Tyreek Hill just got ROBBED! #MIAvsKC— kim mazzapica (@kimbomazz11) December 24, 2017
That Tyreek Hill "non-catch" just confirms that nothing that happened in my neighborhood football games was actually a catch. #Chiefs #NFL #insanity— W. Brent Chism (@WBrentC) December 24, 2017
Why do we have replay in the NFL if they still can't get the call right. Clearly a TD by Tyreek... don't even tell me there was not enough to overturn the call...— Dave Logan (@Dlogansmooth) December 24, 2017
Robbed #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/AicDV5KcTM— Syvauna (@syvaunamitchell) December 24, 2017
