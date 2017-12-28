Lock no lock to return to Mizzou despite Texas Bowl loss

More Videos 2:54 Marcell Frazier sees plenty to blame after Texas loss Pause 5:24 Weeks before moving in, Sporting Kansas City coach gives tour of new home 2:10 Celebrities who died in 2017 2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 1:05 Why you might 'bunch' charity giving 2:47 Top 17 images of Earth From space in 2017 0:56 J’Mon Moore: Mizzou had to start faster 3:42 Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes ready for first NFL start 1:29 Watch: Shark bites Florida man and will not let go 2:00 'How in the world do you gentrify cornbread?' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Drew Lock talks Tom Herman mocking and loss The Missouri quarterback discusses the loss to Texas and about being mocked by the opposing coach in Texas Bowl on Dec. 27, 2017. The Missouri quarterback discusses the loss to Texas and about being mocked by the opposing coach in Texas Bowl on Dec. 27, 2017. Alex Schiffer The Kansas City Star

