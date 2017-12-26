Mizzou’s Drew Lock may ignore recommendation of NFL draft advisory board

More Videos 1:41 Drew Lock discusses Texas Bowl matchup Pause 1:48 Tom Herman, Texas coach, on Mizzou, Texas Bowl 1:55 What's behind Mizzou football team's big turnaround? 3:05 Raising a 6-foot-5 338 pound offensive lineman 1:24 Five reasons why Drew Lock was destined for a record season 1:22 Mizzou A.D. saw progress during 1-5 start 0:48 Mizzou WR J’Mon Moore is thinking about eight wins 1:15 MU's Barry Odom: Coaches still learning early signing period 3:35 Cuonzo Martin on Mizzou's Braggin' Rights loss 0:53 Five things to know about Mizzou basketball recruit Michael Porter Jr. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Drew Lock discusses Texas Bowl matchup Missouri faces the Texas Longhorns in Houston on Wednesday in the Texas Bowl in Houston. Missouri faces the Texas Longhorns in Houston on Wednesday in the Texas Bowl in Houston. Aaron Reiss areiss@kcstar.com

Missouri faces the Texas Longhorns in Houston on Wednesday in the Texas Bowl in Houston. Aaron Reiss areiss@kcstar.com