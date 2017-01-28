Jayhawks surge instead of wilting in heat of Rupp Arena

1:41 Royals catcher Salvador Perez speaks at Yordano Ventura's funeral Pause

4:22 Scenes from the funeral procession for Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura in the Dominican Republic

2:21 Yordano Ventura's funeral procession in the Dominican Republic

1:19 Yordano Ventura in his own words: 'Proud to be on Kansas City's team'

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

0:26 Trump on canceled meeting with Mexico's president

0:48 KU coach Bill Self on players' response to this week: 'I was really proud of them'

9:38 Analysis: Kansas 79, Kentucky 73

11:36 Jesse Newell and Gary Bedore preview Kansas-Kentucky game