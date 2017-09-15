The making of Kareem Hunt, from his first Pee Wee game to the NFL’s newest star

More Videos 0:45 Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters? Pause 0:56 Trump reveals more about The Wall, his meeting with Democratic leaders in DACA statement 6:17 KCMO city manager talks about the city's bid for Amazon 1:57 Royals' Peter Moylan: "There is no such thing as overuse this time of year" 0:57 Kareem Hunt on recovering from fumble: "Get ready, we're going right back to you" 8:31 Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on being compared to Emmitt Smith 1:16 David Beaty's first thoughts following Kansas' 45-27 home loss to Central Michigan 1:39 Tyreek Hill flashes the peace sign. Here's how the key moment was photographed 2:36 Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut 0:28 Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: "We didn't blink." Video Link copy Embed Code copy

KC Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt has a breakout game for NFL debut KC Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt had more yards from scrimmage than any player in a debut in the 98-year history of the NFL. Here are some other stats from last week's game. KC Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt had more yards from scrimmage than any player in a debut in the 98-year history of the NFL. Here are some other stats from last week's game. Neil Nakahodo and Sam Mellinger The Kansas City Star

