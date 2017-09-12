One of the covers of the Sept. 18 issue of Sports Illustrated.
One of the covers of the Sept. 18 issue of Sports Illustrated. Twitter via @SInow
One of the covers of the Sept. 18 issue of Sports Illustrated. Twitter via @SInow

Chiefs

After opening night win over Patriots, Chiefs make a Sports Illustrated cover

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

September 12, 2017 4:36 PM

That’s Kareem Hunt stretching the football inside the pylon at the end of his 4-yard touchdown run against the Patriots on the cover of the Sept. 18 Sports Illustrated.

It’s one of two covers for the national sports magazine. The other features U.S. Open women’s champion Sloane Stephens.

The Hunt image accompanies a story, “Backs in Style, The Ground Game’s Next Gen Breaks Through.”

On an opening weekend when three rookie running backs surpassed 100 rushing yards — the Minnesota Vikings’ Dalvin Cook rushed for 127 yards in Monday’s victory over New Orleans, and the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Leonard Fournette gained 100 yards in a victory at Houston.

But statistically, no back in history had a better debut than Hunt, who rushed for 148 yards and one touchdown and caught five passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs’ 42-27 victory over the New England Patriots last Thursday. His 246 yards from scrimmage were the most in an NFL debut.

The effort earned Hunt a Sports Illustrated cover, a keepsake, and Hunt even got a few extra yards out of the deal. The cover, posted on Sports Illustrated’s Twitter account @SInow, credits Hunt with 264 yards from scrimmage.

More Videos

Tyreek Hill flashes the peace sign. Here's how the key moment was photographed 1:39

Tyreek Hill flashes the peace sign. Here's how the key moment was photographed

Pause
Chiefs safety Eric Berry records message for fans prior to surgery 0:16

Chiefs safety Eric Berry records message for fans prior to surgery

Chiefs' Andy Reid on Eric Berry: 'He's disappointed, for sure' 4:04

Chiefs' Andy Reid on Eric Berry: "He's disappointed, for sure"

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut 2:36

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut

Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: 'We didn't blink.' 0:28

Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: "We didn't blink."

Andy Reid: 'You're not going to replace Eric Berry' 3:00

Andy Reid: "You're not going to replace Eric Berry"

Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium 2:34

Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium

Chiefs trainer says Eric Berry is seeing specialist for torn Achilles 1:03

Chiefs trainer says Eric Berry is seeing specialist for torn Achilles

Justin Houston's approach to stopping Tom Brady: Hit him 0:23

Justin Houston's approach to stopping Tom Brady: Hit him

Fly over Arrowhead Stadium and see U2 concert stage 2:18

Fly over Arrowhead Stadium and see U2 concert stage

  • Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut

    Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt fumbled away his first NFL rushing attempt. Then he became amazing with 246 total yards and three touchdowns in Chiefs' 43-27 victory.

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt fumbled away his first NFL rushing attempt. Then he became amazing with 246 total yards and three touchdowns in Chiefs' 43-27 victory.

Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Chiefs safety Eric Berry records message for fans prior to surgery

View More Video