Patrick Mahomes explains how he has prepared to be the Chiefs starting quarterback

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he looks forward to building relationships and adding his personality to team. Mahomes spoke during a press conference on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Shane Keyser
A Chiefs dynasty? One NFL Network host thinks it could happen with Pat Mahomes

By Pete Grathoff

June 12, 2018 12:52 PM

It's clear that Peter Schrager believes in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Last month, Schrager was the only one of the four "Good Morning Football" co-hosts on the NFL Network to predict the Chiefs would win the AFC West. Heck, he was the only one who thought the Chiefs wouldn't finish last in the division.

On Tuesday, the co-hosts discussed potential dynasties in the NFL, and Schrager at first said the Eagles were an obvious choice. His second pick?

The Chiefs.

"But aside from the Eagles, I think the Chiefs have a real interesting chance," Schrager said. "I look at Mahomes as the quarterback as finally we have our guy. We drafted him. The Chiefs never have a quarterback that they drafted. Not since Todd Blackledge has a quarterback who they drafted started for them in a game. That's a crazy stat. Blackledge was drafted in '83.

"So Pat Mahomes started in Week 17, looked great. Kay (Adams), you mentioned it: Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Kareem Hunt. The offense is amazing, the defense will find a way. I don't know if Andy Reid is going to be able to win the big game and get them over the hump, but I do think the core there, the players, they're the right guys. That team is built for the future."

