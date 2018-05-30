Three NFL Network hosts think Chiefs will finish last in AFC West

Should the two-time defending AFC West champion Chiefs be viewed as underdogs this fall?
If three of the "Good Morning Football" co-hosts on the NFL Network are to be believed, the answers is yes.
On Wednesday, Nate Burleson, Kay Adams, Kyle Brandt and Peter Schrager each predicted the outcome of the AFC West race this fall, and three forecast the Chiefs to finish last.
Burleson picked the Chargers to win the division and had the Chiefs in fourth.
"Lastly is the Chiefs, which is kind of mind-blowing because if Alex Smith was with the Chiefs, the Chiefs would be up top," Burleson said. "It's not a shot toward Pat Mahomes, I just don't know what he has yet."
Adams picked the Chargers to win the West, and had the Chiefs and Raiders tied for last.
"It's crazy to think the Chiefs might go from No. 1 to No. 4, they might be that team," Adams said.
Brandt also had Los Angeles as the West champions, but with an asterisk because the Chargers have had trouble with Chiefs coach Andy Reid. Nevertheless, Brandt had the Chiefs in last.
"This Pat Mahomes thing could go badly," Brandt said. "It could go badly. ... It could blow up. That's the only reason I'm putting them there is because he's the least experienced."
Schrager, who has often talked about his love of Mahomes, picked the Chiefs to win the division.
Take a look at the discussion:
Comments