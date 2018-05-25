Here is the Little League home run from Royals' Ramon Torres

We learned at least one thing from the Royals' 8-2 win over the Rangers on Thursday night:
Ramon Torres is really fast.
Torres singled up the middle in the second inning and the ball skipped under the glove of Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields.
"I might have been too passive," DeShields told MLB.com. "I know the grass in the outfield snakes. I got to it, didn't think the guy was going to third. I tried to get in front of it, but my glove was too deep and I didn't get it down. It kind of zagged away from me. You try to prevent those things from happening and then they happen."
Torres never stopped running and circled the bases for a Little League home run.
Comments