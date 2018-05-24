Royals' Danny Duffy uses 'what got me here' to get back on track in win over Rangers

SHARE COPY LINK Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy worked seven shutout innings before allowing one run to the Rangers in an 8-2 win on Thursday May 24, 2018 at Globe Life Park. He worked 7 2/3 innings for the first time in 2018. Maria Torres

Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy worked seven shutout innings before allowing one run to the Rangers in an 8-2 win on Thursday May 24, 2018 at Globe Life Park. He worked 7 2/3 innings for the first time in 2018. Maria Torres