Chicago Tribune writer blasts Salvador Perez after Royals-White Sox dust-up

The debate about the unwritten rules of baseball continued Saturday night at Kauffman Stadium. Specifically how much a player should savor hitting a home run.
After White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson opened the second game of a doubleheader with a home run, he celebrated while rounding the bases. When Anderson reached home, Royals catcher Salvador Perez had a few choice words.
In the bottom of the first inning, Perez reached second base and a conversation with Anderson turned contentious. Both dugouts emptied, but no punches were thrown (although there were some hugs).
Perez thought Anderson was disrespecting the Royals, and said after the game, "As soon as he scored, I was like, hey bro that was the second time. He did that in opening day. He did the same thing, said a bad word. He don’t even play a ... playoff game. He don’t know about getting excited or not. He gotta be in playoffs to be excited, like us. We got a World Series. To get excited like that. That’s a game. That’s a simple game. That’s the second time, so I said something to him."
That quote didn't sit well with Steve Rosenbloom of the Chicago Tribune, who asked "who made Royals catcher Salvador Perez the new chief of the Fun Police?"
Rosenbloom wrote:
There’s a lot of stupid to unpack there. When Perez says it’s the second time, does that mean the Fun Police let players off with a warning before unmasking their silly selves?
When Perez mentions that Anderson said “a bad word’’ – seriously, dude?
When Perez mentions that Anderson hasn’t even “played a playoff game’’ and thus doesn’t “know about getting excited or not,’’ does that mean there’s an unwritten rule about when you can have fun, and if it’s only allowed in the playoffs, then why did the Rangers fire on Jose Bautista for his epic bat flip?
I have respect for the way Perez plays the game and what he has meant to a World Series winner, but with the Royals’ holding the worst record in the American League, I would think Perez has enough issues without adding to the stupidity. Maybe yell at some of your teammates, pal. ...
You can read more of what Rosenbloom wrote here about Perez.
As for the ongoing debate about celebrating home runs, well, that doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon.
Comments