What else Salvador Perez, the Royals said after splitting doubleheader with the White Sox

The Royals, off to the club's worst start since 2006, lost the first game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday.

They rallied in the nightcap, as catcher Salvador Perez and White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson argued over Anderson's exuberant celebration of a home run. The Royals won 5-2 and Eric Skoglund earned his first win since his major-league debut last May.

Salvador Perez

On Tim Anderson

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

I don’t have any problems with the guy hitting a homer, taking a couple steps, walk two steps and keep running. But when you start to get loud, to say some bad words ... I don’t like that. He had to respect my team and my pitcher. We’re professional in here. I don’t like that and he told me at second base, 'I like to have fun Salvy, what do you want me to do?' I was like, 'OK, we like to have fun too. I like to have fun. You see me every day out there, laughing and having fun every day.

'But I don’t disrespect your team. I respect your team, too. I hit some homers too, I keep running the bases, I don’t get loud like you.' That’s the only thing I told him. Keep doing what you’re doing, bro, have fun, but again respect my team. That’s it. So he was mad about that. What you want me to do? I can’t do anything about that.

Especially now, to see how things are going in here. We lost a lot of games. We just find a way to win. Play hard. And you’re going to do that to my team in that situation? I’m not gonna let him do that.

Shook hands, though

Jerry (Layne), the umpire at second base, said 'hey, please, can you guys shake hands.' It’s a game. Be a professional. I don’t have any problem with him. Just respect the game, respect my team and that’s it. If you know you’re going to get hit, that’s simple.

(Matt) Davidson has had a pretty good season here. I don’t want nobody to hit him. He hit the ball, homers and he runs hard. That's it. Why we gotta hit him?

If you’re gonna keep doing that ... to us, I’m going to hit you. I’m going to tell the pitcher to hit him or respect him. If you want to fight, let’s fight.

I just want him to respect my team, respect my pitcher, he can hit homers, take two steps and run the bases, and we’re gonna be fine. That’s part of the game. Homers are part of the game.

Did you plan on saying something once you reached second base?

As soon as he scored, I was like, hey bro that was the second time. He did that in opening day. He did the same thing, said a bad word. He don’t even play a ... playoff game. He don’t know about getting excited or not. He gotta be in playoffs to be excited, like us. We got a World Series. To get excited like that. That’s a game. That’s a simple game. That’s the second time, so I said something to him.

Did it provide energy to the Royals dugout?

I don’t know, but if that worked, we’ll take it. You guys know how we’re playing right now. We just need to find a way to win a game. We’re gonna play hard and respect everybody but play hard.

SHARE COPY LINK Royals catcher Salvador Perez explains why he didn't appreciate the way Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox celebrated a first-inning home run on April 28, 2018. John Sleezer

Ned Yost

On Trevor Oaks' major-league debut (5 Iinnings pitched, 5 earned runs, 12 hits)

When he was down, he was really good. When he was up and elevated, they saw him pretty good.

But something to work off of. We really liked the action on his fastball. He needs to continue to work on his breaking ball. I thought he did OK.

On evaluating pitchers in debuts

You're looking at his composure, you're looking at how he fields his position, you're looking at his game awareness and how he controls the running game.

Everything was about what we expected, like we saw in spring training. Really good job with controlling the running game with the slide step. Really good when he's down. Same stuff.

Trevor Oaks

Butterflies?

A lot of excitement and adrenaline. Didn’t exactly go the way I wanted it to, but it’s fun being here and I’m excited to have that opportunity.

Family in town?





Lot of family and friends, coaches from college came out too. It was awesome having their support. It’s also an accomplishment for them too. They’ve had my back for the whole time. A lot of work put in to help develop me as a player.

Faced Daniel Palka (who went 3 for 3 with a double vs. Oaks) before?

I haven’t. He was pretty good.

SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Trevor Oaks made his major-league debut, an 8-0 loss in the first game of a doubleheader to the Chicago White Sox on April 28, 2018. John Sleezer

You were visibly frustrated after his double

Threw a bad change-up there, and I think my instinct on the mound was I needed to go inside a little bit more, and I could see him leaning over the plate and I just didn’t execute the pitch. I was a little frustrated with that one. I think I could have done a better job with that. I needed that clean inning.

You talked to home-plate umpire Greg Gibson after the third inning. What was that about?

He just told me make sure you don’t throw a live ball into the dugout. I guess that was a minor-league habit or whatever. He said make sure I throw it back to Drew. He was nice and shook my hand. He’s a good guy.

What did you learn?

Not to make it too big. Stay composed and battle through it. Definitely stay down in the zone better. For me as a sinker-baller, that’s what I need to do. And try not to let the adrenaline take over and just ride that wave and keep it down in the zone.

What have the last 24 hours been like?

Rollercoaster.

You’re just trying to get your feet underneath you. Everyone says to take in the moment. I think it was nice having that extra day to kind of get in and work out in the stadium. It’s pretty big here at Kauffman.

And then just trying to stay positive. This is just the start. Making it to the big leagues, a lot of people kind of take that and give up after that, like they’ve arrived. This is just a first step for me in hopefully a long career.

SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost took the blame for a seventh-inning matchup against the Chicago White Sox that ended in Daniel Palka home run in the White Sox 8-0 win on April 28, 2018. John Sleezer

White Sox 8, Royals 0 (game 1)

ChicagoAB R H BI BB SO Avg. Moncada 2b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .271 Sanchez 3b 5 0 2 3 0 0 .287 Abreu 1b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .272 Delmonico lf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .231 Davidson dh 5 1 3 0 0 1 .259 Castillo c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .234 a-Narvaez ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .133 Palka rf 5 3 4 3 0 0 .308 Anderson ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .280 Garcia cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .240 Totals40 8 15 8 3 8





Kansas CityAB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .299 Perez dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .238 Duda 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .221 Soler rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .294 Jay cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .245 Escobar ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .195 Gordon lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .238 Butera c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .170 Totals32 0 6 0 3 5





Chicago 010 400 300 — 8 15 0 Kansas City 000 000 000 — 0 6 0

a-struck out for Castillo in the 9th. LOB: Chicago 8, Kansas City 8. 2B: Sanchez (5), Davidson (4), Palka (1), Perez (1). HR: Palka (1), off Smith. RBIs: Moncada (13), Sanchez 3 (14), Palka 3 (4), Garcia (6). Runners left in scoring position: Chicago 3 (Moncada, Castillo, Anderson); Kansas City 6 (Duda, Jay 2, Gordon, Butera 2). RISP: Chicago 5 for 9; Kansas City 0 for 6. Runners moved up: Escobar. GIDP: Castillo, Merrifield. DP: Chicago 1 (Anderson, Moncada, Abreu); Kansas City 1 (Moustakas, Merrifield, Duda).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fulmer W, 2-1 7 4 0 0 3 3 109 4.32 Beck 2 2 0 0 0 2 31 3.60

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Oaks L, 0-1 5 12 5 5 1 4 87 9.00 Stout 11/3 2 2 2 1 1 23 13.50 Smith 22/3 1 1 1 1 3 38 3.38