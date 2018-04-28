Chiefs players are excited about team's picks on Day 2 of NFL Draft

If you're a Chiefs fan who will be watching the final day of the NFL Draft on Saturday, you might want to keep an eye on Chris Jones' Twitter feed.
Jones, a defensive tackle for the Chiefs, was tweeting during the second and third rounds on Friday night, and he liked what he saw.
The Chiefs selected Ole Miss defensive end Breeland Speaks in the second round, then used third round choices on Florida State nose tackle Derrick Nnadi and Clemson linebacker Dorian O'Daniel.
The upgrades for the defense made Jones a happy man.
Jones, who played at Mississippi State, was glad to see another player from the state join the team. He tweeted: "He from the sip so it’s ... Welcome to #@Chiefskingdom"
Then praise for the Chiefs picks just kept coming from Jones, who tweeted: "Hell yeah @Chiefs let’s goooooo!!!!!"
Then came praise for general manager Brett Veach: "2 studs... Hell yeah veech"
With the last pick of the third round, the Chiefs picked O'Daniel, who went to high school with Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller. The two are still friends, and Fuller was fired up at the news.
Fuller tweeted: "Just like old times! Chiefs Kingdom show my bruhh some love!!!"
Fuller was at O'Daniel's draft party and the two talked with Chiefs team reporter B.J. Kissel about becoming teammates again:
Before O'Daniel was drafted, Fuller was thrilled with the picks for the defensive line. He tweeted: "Keep on stacking that DLine!!!"
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also had this message for his new Chiefs teammates: "To all the new members of #ChiefsKingdom lets get it!"
