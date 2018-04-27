Live NFL Draft Tracker: Chiefs have two picks tonight in Round 3

It's Day 2 of the NFL Draft, and we're here to keep you updated as the picks come in. Check back as we update this tracker with each pick through the second and third rounds.
Round 2
33. Cleveland Browns
AUSTIN CORBETT, OL, Nevada
Measurables: 6-4, 306, 5.15
Bio: Four-year starter with 49 career starts under his belt. Started all 12 games in 2017.
Consensus: Experienced and durable, Corbett is a college tackle whose size might make him a better center or guard in the NFL; with improved strength, his intelligence and technique could help him become a starter one day.
34. New York Giants
WILL HERNANDEZ, OL, Texas El-Paso
Measurables: 6-2, 327, 5.15
Bio: Four-year starter with 49 career starts under his belt. Started all 12 games in 2017.
Consensus: Vicious, road-grading run blocker whose athleticism and power will allow teams to overlook his modest height for a top-50 lineman.
35. Cleveland Browns
NICK CHUBB, RB, Georgia
Measurables: 5-11, 227, 4.52
Bio: Four-year starter who rushed 223 times for 1,345 yards (6.0 ypc) and 15 touchdowns in 2017. Also caught four passes for 30 yards (7.5 ypc) and zero touchdowns. Three fumbles.
Consensus: Strong, productive and powerful runner with good burst who must answer questions about his vision; doesn’t have a ton of production as a receiver.
36. Indianapolis Colts
DARIUS LEONARD, LB, South Carolina State
Measurables: 6-2, 246, 4.7
Bio: Former preferred walk-on; MEAC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2016 with 124 tackles, 14.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, three pass break-ups, and four forced fumbles.
Consensus: Has what it takes to be a three-down player in the NFL. Known for playing the run inside, coming off the edge as a pass rusher, and making plays in coverage.
37. Indianapolis Colts
BRADEN SMITH, OL, Auburn
Measurables: 6-6, 315, 5.22
Bio: Three-year starter with 41 consecutive starts under his belt. Started all 14 games in 2017.
Consensus: The Olathe South product is built like a tank and possesses the strength to start immediately; he should improve his awareness with time.
38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RONALD JONES II, RB, Southern California
Measurables: 5-11, 205, 4.48
Bio: Two-year starter who rushed 261 times for 1,550 yards (5.9 ypc) and 19 touchdowns in 2017. Also caught 14 passes for 187 yards (13.4 ypc) and one touchdown. One fumble. Declared for the draft after his true junior season.
Consensus: Upright running style could hurt his long-term durability, but Jones possesses elite burst and wiggle and is a home run threat who at times looks like a younger version of former Chiefs great Jamaal Charles.
39. Chicago Bears
JAMES DANIELS, C, Iowa
Measurables: 6-3, 306, N/A
Bio: Two-year starter with 25 career starts under his belt. Started 12 games in 2017. Declared after true junior season.
Consensus: Just 20, he is only scratching the surface of his potential; elite athleticism and movement skills will make him a Pro Bowler when he gets stronger. But he will start right away, regardless, unless his minor durability concerns turn into a problem.
40. Denver Broncos
COURTLAND SUTTON, WR, Southern Methodist
Measurables: 6-3, 218, 4.54
Bio: Three-year starter who caught 68 passes for 1,085 yards (16.0 yards per catch) and 12 touchdowns in 13 games in 2017. Declared after redshirt junior season.
Consensus: Massive height-weight-speed prospect who didn’t run much of a route tree but has terrific upside and could be a Pro Bowler with more route-running sophistication.
41. Tennessee Titans
HAROLD LANDRY, DB, Boston College
Measurables: 6-2, 252, 4.64
Bio: Three-year starter who had 38 tackles (8 1/2 for loss), five sacks and two pass deflections in eight games in 2017.
Consensus: Athletic with superb bend around the corner, Landry is a prototype 3-4 outside linebacker or speed-rush 4-3 defensive end whose initial quickness, athleticism could easily offset his average height and length once he refines his pass-rush approach.
42. Miami Dolphins
MIKE GESICKI, TE, Penn State
Measurables: 6-6, 247, 4.54
Bio: Two-year starter who caught 57 passes for 563 yards (9.9 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns in 13 games in 2017.
Consensus: Terrific athleticism shows on the field, where his receiving skills, speed and leaping ability could make him a Pro Bowl-caliber weapon; isn’t much of a blocker and needs to improve his strength to even be functional in this area.
43. Detroit Lions
KERRYON JOHNSON, RB, Auburn
Measurables: 6-foot, 213, didn't run 40 at Combine
Bio: Associated Press All-American and first-team All-SEC honors with 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns on 285 carries in 12 games (plus 24 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns).
Consensus: Angular runner with linear frame and thin hips but still projects as three-down back in the NFL. Good burst and stiffarm; runs upright and takes too many big hits.
44. San Francisco 49ers
DANTE PETTIS, WR, Washington
Measurables: 6-1, 186
Bio: In 2017, he had 63 catches, 761 yards and seven touchdowns. That was a drop from his 2016 stats: 53 catches, 822 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Consensus: Gifted return man who figures to be a good complementary receiver in the NFL. Only average size, however. No Combine appearance; sat out with an injured ankle. He also didn’t work out during Washington’s Pro Day.
45. Green Bay Packers
JOSH JACKSON, DB, Iowa
Measurables: 6-1, 192, 22, 4.56
Bio: One-year starter who had 48 tackles, eight interceptions, 18 pass deflections and one forced fumble in 13 games in 2017. Declared after redshirt junior season.
Consensus: Tremendous size and length coupled with outstanding ball skills, 2017 production and instincts makes him a top-40 player for press-man hungry teams, despite his somewhat concerning lack of top-end speed (4.56 40) and multi-year production (only did it for one year).
46. Kansas City Chiefs
BREELAND SPEAKS, DL, Ole Miss
Measurables: 6-3, 286, 4.87 40 at Combine
Bio: Jackson, Miss., native and four-star recruit was a defensive tackle initially, redshirting in 2014 and then starting two of 13 games played the following year (32 tackles, 5.5 for loss, one sack, two pass breakups). (Per NFL.com)
Consensus: Speaks had six sacks in Ole Miss Rebels' final six games of the season. He started all 12 games for the Rebels in 2017, posting 67 tackles, eight for loss which included seven sacks to garner second-team All-SEC by league media. Has attitude and edge.
47. Arizona Cardinals
CHRISTIAN KIRK, WR, Texas A&M
Measurables: 5-11, 201, 4.47
Bio: Three-year starter who caught 71 passes for 919 yards (12.9 yards per catch) and 10 touchdowns in 13 games in 2017. Declared after true junior season.
Consensus: New-age slot receiver with a nice frame, good hands, solid route-running ability and return skills, too boot, despite his overall lack of size.
48. San Diego Chargers
UCHENNA NWOSU, LB, Southern Cal
Measurables: 6-2, 250, 4.65 40
Bio: Nwosu played in 12 games as a reserve his true freshman year (nine tackles), but was sent home before the team's Holiday Bowl appearance for fighting with a teammate. He did not enroll in school in the spring of 2015, but realized he missed the game so he returned for the fall. (per NFL.com)
Consensus: Athletic, changes direction well with good burst of speed. Hard hitter but must work on playing the edge better.
49. Philadelphia Eagles
DALLAS GOEDERT, TE, South Dakota State
Measurables: 6-5, 256, N/A
Bio: Three-year starter who caught 72 passes for 1,111 yards (15.4 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns in 14 games in 2017.
Consensus: Did not run a 40-yard dash due to a lingering hamstring injury but did pretty well in other drills and his natural receiving ability shows up on tape; will have to prove he can hang with the big boys as a blocker.
50. Dallas Cowboys
CONNOR WILLIAMS, OL, Texas
Measurables: 6-5, 296, 5.05
Bio: Three-year starter with 28 career starts under his belt. Started five games in 2017. Declared after true junior season.
Consensus: His length isn’t ideal for tackle, and he’s coming off an injury-plagued senior season, but no one is doubting his athleticism and movement skills; he could be a nice fit for any zone-heavy team.
51. Chicago Bears
ANTHONY MILLER, WR, Memphis
52. Indianapolis Colts
KEMOKO TURAY, DE, Rutgers
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
M.J. STEWART, CB, North Carolina
54. Cincinnati Bengals
JESSIE BATES III, DB, Wake Forest
55. Carolina Panthers
DONTE JACKSON, DB, LSU
56. New England Patriots
DUKE DAWSON, DB, Florida
57. Oakland Raiders
P.J. HALL, DT, Sam Houston State
58. Atlanta Falcons
ISAIAH OLIVER, CB, Colorado
59. Washington
DERRIUS GUICE, RB, LSU
60. Pittsburgh Steelers
JAMES WASHINGTON, WR, Oklahoma State
61. Jacksonville Jaguars
D.J. CHARK, WR, LSU
62. Minnesota Vikings
BRIAN O'NEILL, OL, Pitt
63. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CARLTON DAVIS, CB, Auburn
64. Cleveland Browns
TYQUAN LEWIS, DE, Ohio State
Round 3
65. Oakland Raiders
BRANDON PARKER, T, North Carolina A&T
66. New York Giants
LORENZO CARTER, LB, Georgia
67. Cleveland Browns
CHAD THOMAS, DE, Miami
68. Houston Texans
JUSTIN REID, S, Stanford
69. New York Giants
B.J. HILL, DT, North Carolina State
70. San Francisco 49ers
71. Denver Broncos
72. New York Jets
73. Miami Dolphins
74. San Francisco 49ers
75. Oakland Raiders
76. Seattle Seahawks
77. Cincinnati Bengals
78. Kansas City Chiefs
79. Pittsburgh Steelers
80. Houston Texans
81. Dallas Cowboys
82. Detroit Lions
83. Baltimore Ravens
84. San Diego Chargers
85. Carolina Panthers
86. Kansas City Chiefs
87. Los Angeles Rams
88. Carolina Panthers
89. Tennessee Titans
90. Atlanta Falcons
91. New Orleans Saints
92. Pittsburgh Steelers
93. Jacksonville Jaguars
94. Minnesota Vikings
95. San Francisco 49ers
96. Buffalo Bills
97. Arizona Cardinals
98. Houston Texans
99. Denver Broncos
100. Cincinnati Bengals
What's the format?
Seven rounds; Round 1 Thursday, Rounds 2-3 Friday, Rounds 4-7 Saturday
What time?
Coverage starts Friday at 6 p.m. Central; Saturday at 11 a.m.
How can I watch?
Friday: NFL Network, FOX Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
Saturday: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
