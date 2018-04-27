Live NFL Draft Tracker: Chiefs have two picks tonight in Round 3

It's Day 2 of the NFL Draft, and we're here to keep you updated as the picks come in. Check back as we update this tracker with each pick through the second and third rounds.

Round 2

33. Cleveland Browns

AUSTIN CORBETT, OL, Nevada



Measurables: 6-4, 306, 5.15

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Bio: Four-year starter with 49 career starts under his belt. Started all 12 games in 2017.

Consensus: Experienced and durable, Corbett is a college tackle whose size might make him a better center or guard in the NFL; with improved strength, his intelligence and technique could help him become a starter one day.

34. New York Giants





WILL HERNANDEZ, OL, Texas El-Paso



Measurables: 6-2, 327, 5.15

Bio: Four-year starter with 49 career starts under his belt. Started all 12 games in 2017.

Consensus: Vicious, road-grading run blocker whose athleticism and power will allow teams to overlook his modest height for a top-50 lineman.

35. Cleveland Browns

NICK CHUBB, RB, Georgia

Measurables: 5-11, 227, 4.52

Bio: Four-year starter who rushed 223 times for 1,345 yards (6.0 ypc) and 15 touchdowns in 2017. Also caught four passes for 30 yards (7.5 ypc) and zero touchdowns. Three fumbles.

Consensus: Strong, productive and powerful runner with good burst who must answer questions about his vision; doesn’t have a ton of production as a receiver.

36. Indianapolis Colts

DARIUS LEONARD, LB, South Carolina State

Measurables: 6-2, 246, 4.7

Bio: Former preferred walk-on; MEAC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2016 with 124 tackles, 14.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, three pass break-ups, and four forced fumbles.

Consensus: Has what it takes to be a three-down player in the NFL. Known for playing the run inside, coming off the edge as a pass rusher, and making plays in coverage.

37. Indianapolis Colts

BRADEN SMITH, OL, Auburn



Measurables: 6-6, 315, 5.22



Bio: Three-year starter with 41 consecutive starts under his belt. Started all 14 games in 2017.

Consensus: The Olathe South product is built like a tank and possesses the strength to start immediately; he should improve his awareness with time.

38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

RONALD JONES II, RB, Southern California

Measurables: 5-11, 205, 4.48

Bio: Two-year starter who rushed 261 times for 1,550 yards (5.9 ypc) and 19 touchdowns in 2017. Also caught 14 passes for 187 yards (13.4 ypc) and one touchdown. One fumble. Declared for the draft after his true junior season.

Consensus: Upright running style could hurt his long-term durability, but Jones possesses elite burst and wiggle and is a home run threat who at times looks like a younger version of former Chiefs great Jamaal Charles.

39. Chicago Bears

JAMES DANIELS, C, Iowa



Measurables: 6-3, 306, N/A

Bio: Two-year starter with 25 career starts under his belt. Started 12 games in 2017. Declared after true junior season.

Consensus: Just 20, he is only scratching the surface of his potential; elite athleticism and movement skills will make him a Pro Bowler when he gets stronger. But he will start right away, regardless, unless his minor durability concerns turn into a problem.

40. Denver Broncos

COURTLAND SUTTON, WR, Southern Methodist

Measurables: 6-3, 218, 4.54

Bio: Three-year starter who caught 68 passes for 1,085 yards (16.0 yards per catch) and 12 touchdowns in 13 games in 2017. Declared after redshirt junior season.

Consensus: Massive height-weight-speed prospect who didn’t run much of a route tree but has terrific upside and could be a Pro Bowler with more route-running sophistication.

41. Tennessee Titans

HAROLD LANDRY, DB, Boston College



Measurables: 6-2, 252, 4.64

Bio: Three-year starter who had 38 tackles (8 1/2 for loss), five sacks and two pass deflections in eight games in 2017.

Consensus: Athletic with superb bend around the corner, Landry is a prototype 3-4 outside linebacker or speed-rush 4-3 defensive end whose initial quickness, athleticism could easily offset his average height and length once he refines his pass-rush approach.

42. Miami Dolphins

MIKE GESICKI, TE, Penn State

Measurables: 6-6, 247, 4.54

Bio: Two-year starter who caught 57 passes for 563 yards (9.9 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns in 13 games in 2017.

Consensus: Terrific athleticism shows on the field, where his receiving skills, speed and leaping ability could make him a Pro Bowl-caliber weapon; isn’t much of a blocker and needs to improve his strength to even be functional in this area.

43. Detroit Lions

KERRYON JOHNSON, RB, Auburn

Measurables: 6-foot, 213, didn't run 40 at Combine

Bio: Associated Press All-American and first-team All-SEC honors with 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns on 285 carries in 12 games (plus 24 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns).

Consensus: Angular runner with linear frame and thin hips but still projects as three-down back in the NFL. Good burst and stiffarm; runs upright and takes too many big hits.

44. San Francisco 49ers

DANTE PETTIS, WR, Washington

Measurables: 6-1, 186

Bio: In 2017, he had 63 catches, 761 yards and seven touchdowns. That was a drop from his 2016 stats: 53 catches, 822 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Consensus: Gifted return man who figures to be a good complementary receiver in the NFL. Only average size, however. No Combine appearance; sat out with an injured ankle. He also didn’t work out during Washington’s Pro Day.





45. Green Bay Packers

JOSH JACKSON, DB, Iowa

Measurables: 6-1, 192, 22, 4.56

Bio: One-year starter who had 48 tackles, eight interceptions, 18 pass deflections and one forced fumble in 13 games in 2017. Declared after redshirt junior season.

Consensus: Tremendous size and length coupled with outstanding ball skills, 2017 production and instincts makes him a top-40 player for press-man hungry teams, despite his somewhat concerning lack of top-end speed (4.56 40) and multi-year production (only did it for one year).

46. Kansas City Chiefs

BREELAND SPEAKS, DL, Ole Miss

Measurables: 6-3, 286, 4.87 40 at Combine

Bio: Jackson, Miss., native and four-star recruit was a defensive tackle initially, redshirting in 2014 and then starting two of 13 games played the following year (32 tackles, 5.5 for loss, one sack, two pass breakups). (Per NFL.com)

Consensus: Speaks had six sacks in Ole Miss Rebels' final six games of the season. He started all 12 games for the Rebels in 2017, posting 67 tackles, eight for loss which included seven sacks to garner second-team All-SEC by league media. Has attitude and edge.

47. Arizona Cardinals

CHRISTIAN KIRK, WR, Texas A&M

Measurables: 5-11, 201, 4.47

Bio: Three-year starter who caught 71 passes for 919 yards (12.9 yards per catch) and 10 touchdowns in 13 games in 2017. Declared after true junior season.

Consensus: New-age slot receiver with a nice frame, good hands, solid route-running ability and return skills, too boot, despite his overall lack of size.

48. San Diego Chargers

UCHENNA NWOSU, LB, Southern Cal





Measurables: 6-2, 250, 4.65 40

Bio: Nwosu played in 12 games as a reserve his true freshman year (nine tackles), but was sent home before the team's Holiday Bowl appearance for fighting with a teammate. He did not enroll in school in the spring of 2015, but realized he missed the game so he returned for the fall. (per NFL.com)

Consensus: Athletic, changes direction well with good burst of speed. Hard hitter but must work on playing the edge better.

49. Philadelphia Eagles

DALLAS GOEDERT, TE, South Dakota State

Measurables: 6-5, 256, N/A

Bio: Three-year starter who caught 72 passes for 1,111 yards (15.4 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns in 14 games in 2017.



Consensus: Did not run a 40-yard dash due to a lingering hamstring injury but did pretty well in other drills and his natural receiving ability shows up on tape; will have to prove he can hang with the big boys as a blocker.

50. Dallas Cowboys

CONNOR WILLIAMS, OL, Texas

Measurables: 6-5, 296, 5.05

Bio: Three-year starter with 28 career starts under his belt. Started five games in 2017. Declared after true junior season.

Consensus: His length isn’t ideal for tackle, and he’s coming off an injury-plagued senior season, but no one is doubting his athleticism and movement skills; he could be a nice fit for any zone-heavy team.

51. Chicago Bears

ANTHONY MILLER, WR, Memphis

52. Indianapolis Colts

KEMOKO TURAY, DE, Rutgers

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

M.J. STEWART, CB, North Carolina

54. Cincinnati Bengals

JESSIE BATES III, DB, Wake Forest

55. Carolina Panthers

DONTE JACKSON, DB, LSU

56. New England Patriots

DUKE DAWSON, DB, Florida

57. Oakland Raiders

P.J. HALL, DT, Sam Houston State

58. Atlanta Falcons

ISAIAH OLIVER, CB, Colorado

59. Washington

DERRIUS GUICE, RB, LSU

60. Pittsburgh Steelers

JAMES WASHINGTON, WR, Oklahoma State

61. Jacksonville Jaguars

D.J. CHARK, WR, LSU

62. Minnesota Vikings

BRIAN O'NEILL, OL, Pitt

63. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CARLTON DAVIS, CB, Auburn

64. Cleveland Browns

TYQUAN LEWIS, DE, Ohio State

Round 3

65. Oakland Raiders

BRANDON PARKER, T, North Carolina A&T

66. New York Giants

LORENZO CARTER, LB, Georgia

67. Cleveland Browns

CHAD THOMAS, DE, Miami

68. Houston Texans

JUSTIN REID, S, Stanford

69. New York Giants

B.J. HILL, DT, North Carolina State

70. San Francisco 49ers

71. Denver Broncos

72. New York Jets

73. Miami Dolphins

74. San Francisco 49ers

75. Oakland Raiders

76. Seattle Seahawks

77. Cincinnati Bengals

78. Kansas City Chiefs

79. Pittsburgh Steelers

80. Houston Texans

81. Dallas Cowboys

82. Detroit Lions

83. Baltimore Ravens

84. San Diego Chargers

85. Carolina Panthers

86. Kansas City Chiefs

87. Los Angeles Rams

88. Carolina Panthers

89. Tennessee Titans

90. Atlanta Falcons

91. New Orleans Saints

92. Pittsburgh Steelers

93. Jacksonville Jaguars

94. Minnesota Vikings

95. San Francisco 49ers

96. Buffalo Bills

97. Arizona Cardinals

98. Houston Texans

99. Denver Broncos

100. Cincinnati Bengals

What's the format?





Seven rounds; Round 1 Thursday, Rounds 2-3 Friday, Rounds 4-7 Saturday

What time?

Coverage starts Friday at 6 p.m. Central; Saturday at 11 a.m.

SHARE COPY LINK Here are the top NFL prospects at every position. Neil Nakahodo

How can I watch?

Friday: NFL Network, FOX Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes





Saturday: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Links to Terez A. Paylor's draft stories



