Some Royals fans upset by timing of postponement of Sunday's game

What a weird spring, eh?
It snowed for the third straight Sunday in April, and the National Weather Service said Kansas City was poised to shatter the record for the coldest April 15 in the city's history.
That's hardly baseball weather, and the Royals' game against the Angels was postponed, which didn't come as a surprise to fans. But what did irk those who trekked to Kauffman Stadium was when the game was called -- less than 30 minutes before first pitch.
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Major League Baseball told the Royals they had to play the game before agreeing to the postponement.
The Royals said fans can use their tickets for the rescheduled game, which is June 25. Or they can apply the amount paid toward a future ticket. Also, parking tickets are valid for any other game in 2018.
Nevertheless, some fans were not happy that the team took so long to call the game. Here is a sample:
Comments