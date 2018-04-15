So cold: Royals game against Angels, Ohtani postponed because of chilly temps

Salt was spread to melt ice in the Kauffman Stadium parking lot. Icicles hung from railings. The few fans were bundled in full winter apparel, but they didn’t get a chance to see baseball on Sunday.
The Royals-Angels game was postponed because of cold weather. The temperature at the stadium around 1 p.m. Sunday was 31 degrees with a wind chill of 20.
The game will be made up at 3:15 p.m. June 25. Tickets purchased for Sunday's game will be honored at the rescheduled game or exchanges can be made up to the first pitch of the rescheduled game. Ticket holders can call 816-504-4040 or email ticketservices@royals.com for more information.
Eric Skoglund, scheduled to make Sunday’s start, will be the starter on Monday, when the Royals open a three-game series in Toronto. Danny Duffy will start on Tuesday and Ian Kennedy on Wednesday.
Sunday’s game was set to draw more than the usual amount of attention, at least from a media standpoint. Japanese two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani was scheduled to be the Angels’ starting pitcher and sought to become the first Angels pitcher since 2006 to win his first three starts.
