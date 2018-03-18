Kansas State's Barry Brown
Kansas State's Barry Brown 5) is congratulated by coaching staff as he leaves the floor during the second half of the team's first-round game against Creighton in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.
Kansas State's Barry Brown 5) is congratulated by coaching staff as he leaves the floor during the second half of the team's first-round game against Creighton in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

K-State, UMBC had a fun exchange on Twitter ahead of Sunday's game

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

March 18, 2018 01:02 PM

The Kansas State men's basketball team will be trying to win a spot in the Sweet 16 on Sunday night when the Wildcats face the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

That game tips off at 6:45 p.m. on Tru TV, but there was a little pregame action.

You may have heard about UMBC's Twitter account and its activity during the Retrievers' stunning upset of Virginia on Friday night. UMBC was the first No. 16 seed to win an NCAA men's tournament game, and it had a lot of fun on Twitter.

On Sunday afternoon, the UMBC athletic department tweeted at the Kansas State men's basketball account, and the two schools had a fun exchange.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Here's how it started:

Then came a little chatter about Charlotte, where the game will be played on Sunday:

Yep, it ended with a Golden Girls meme. That's not something you see everyday.

UMBC players spoke about second-round opponent Kansas State after becoming the first No. 16 seed to win an NCAA Tournament game by beating Virginia. Kellis Robinett

  Comments  