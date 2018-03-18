K-State, UMBC had a fun exchange on Twitter ahead of Sunday's game

The Kansas State men's basketball team will be trying to win a spot in the Sweet 16 on Sunday night when the Wildcats face the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.
That game tips off at 6:45 p.m. on Tru TV, but there was a little pregame action.
You may have heard about UMBC's Twitter account and its activity during the Retrievers' stunning upset of Virginia on Friday night. UMBC was the first No. 16 seed to win an NCAA men's tournament game, and it had a lot of fun on Twitter.
On Sunday afternoon, the UMBC athletic department tweeted at the Kansas State men's basketball account, and the two schools had a fun exchange.
Here's how it started:
Then came a little chatter about Charlotte, where the game will be played on Sunday:
Yep, it ended with a Golden Girls meme. That's not something you see everyday.
