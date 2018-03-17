For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

UMBC's Twitter account didn't hold back

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

March 17, 2018 09:15 AM

There are two ways to go after a big upset win. You can be humble and magnanimous. Or you can go the Kenny Powers' route.

After the University of Maryland, Baltimore County men's basketball team stunned top-seeded Virginia on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament, the Retrievers' athletic department Twitter account went Kenny Powers on its doubters.

Powers was the fictional character in "East Bound & Down," who was never afraid to speak his mind.

No. 16 seeds are now 1-135 all-time in the men's NCAA Tournament, and if you were the 1 in that statistic, you wouldn't be above a little gloating as well. That's exactly what UMBC did on Twitter.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

UMBC took a jab at ESPN:

Not surprisingly, UMBC poked fun at Maryland:

After ESPN's Jay Bilas said this:

UMBC tweeted this:

  Comments  