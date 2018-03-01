KC native Logan Morrison reportedly turned down offer from Royals

Less than two weeks after the Houston Astros celebrated their World Series championship at Dodger Stadium, first baseman Logan Morrison talked about one day playing for the Royals.
“That would be pretty cool,” Morrison told MLB Network’s Jon Morosi in early November. “I think it just — that’d be a dream come true. My dad taking me to Kauffman Stadium when I was little, that’s kind of where I saw, for the first time, what I wanted to do in life. And to be able to put that uniform on everyday would be a huge, huge accomplishment for me. It would be fulfilling a dream.”
As the chilly offseason progressed, the Royals remained interested in bringing back first baseman Eric Hosmer, but shortly after spring-training camps opened, he signed an eight-year, $144 million contract with the San Diego Padres.
So what happened?
Well, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press talked with Morrison and reported that "the rebuilding Royals made an offer, but Morrison instructed agent Fred Wray to work out a deal with the Twins in hopes of reaching the postseason for the first time in his career."
Morrison, who had a career-high 38 home runs with the Rays in 2017, told the Pioneer Press that in addition to the Royals, he had at least one other offer and "other clubs pursued him."
“Definitely had some ties to other places but it wasn’t an open and honest negotiation, so that was one negative,” Morrison told Berardino. “I (also) think the Twins are going to be really good this year, especially with me in the lineup. That will help.”
