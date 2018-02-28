Royals sign Lucas Duda, who had key role in 2015 World Series play

The Royals on Wednesday signed first baseman Lucas Duda, who played a key, if unintended role, in helping the team win the 2015 World Series.
Terms of the one-year deal weren't announced, but Fan Rag Sports said it is a $3.5 million contract.
In the 2015 World Series, the Royals trailed 2-1 in the top of the ninth inning of Game 5 but had Eric Hosmer at third base with one out. Salvador Perez grounded to third baseman David Wright, who threw to Duda at first base. Hosmer dashed for home and Duda's throw to the plate was off the mark. Hosmer scored and tied the game, which the Royals won 7-2 in 12 innings as they clinched the World Series title.
Ironically, Duda likely will replace Hosmer as the Royals' first baseman. According to FanGraphs, Duda has a 7.4 Wins Above Replacement since the start of the 2014 season, while Hosmer has a 7.5 WAR.
Hunter Dozier has been playing first base for the Royals in their spring-training games in Surprise, Ariz. Dozier, who has spent the bulk of his minor-league career at third base, has been at first base exclusively during spring drills as well.
Duda, 32, split time last year with the Mets and Rays. He hit 30 home runs with 64 RBIs and a .217 average in 127 games.
In 2015, Duda hit .244 with 27 homers and 73 RBIs during the regular season, and batted .400 with six RBIs in a four-game sweep of the Cubs in the National League Championship Series. But in the World Series, Duda hit .263 with the costly error.
After the Royals won the Series-clinching Game 5, Royals first base coach Rusty Kuntz said, “Bless his heart, Duda. He’s a good bat.”
That remark upset Duda.
“I read something from Kuntz, the third-base coach,” Duda told Newsday at spring training in 2016. “He said ‘we’ve got this guy as a DH,’ and again, that’s an opinion. But it’s somebody to me that really doesn’t matter. How many big-league games has that guy played in?”
Kuntz, who appeared in 277 career major-league games and was on the Tigers' 1984 World Series championship team, is now a senior adviser to general manager Dayton Moore.
To make room for Duda on the 40-man roster, the Royals designated outfielder Billy Burns for assignment.
