After a 16-yard run, Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt was tackled by Washington safety D.J. Swearinger (top), cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) and safety Montae Nicholson during a game last year.
For Pete&#39;s Sake

Washington safety rips team on Twitter for trading Kendall Fuller to Chiefs

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

January 31, 2018 10:18 AM

Joy wasn’t the emotion that fans in Washington were feeling when the details of the Alex Smith trade came to light.

And most national observers feel that the Chiefs got the better end of the trade as well.

The reason for that is because Washington is sending cornerback Kendall Fuller to the Chiefs along with a third-round pick in the 2018 draft for Smith.

The addition of Fuller in the trade incensed one of his teammates: safety D.J. Swearinger. He went on a Twitter rant (including two tweets he deleted) as the details of the trade were revealed.

Swearinger first wrote on Tuesday night: “Oh this had to be a joke with K Fuller Right???”

Again, there was disbelief: “Not the #1 slot corner in the game? No way!”

Yeah, it was true. Swearinger wrote: “This Is Unbelievable!”

After Fuller tweeted a “Simpsons” meme about being traded, Swearinger wrote to him: “Bro Go Ball Out Bro!! I hate To See Stuff Like This Bro You graded Out As The Best On The Team with a 90’and you get traded?? Good luck lil bro go do ‪#Numbers”

In his final tweet of the night, Swearinger wrote: “Was There Ever A Standard On How It Was Done!! When Is Elite Overlooked!?! When Is Your Best Not Worth Fighting For?? This Is A Tough One!”

After what one can reasonably say was a restless night’s sleep, Swearinger came out swinging on Wednesday morning. He tweeted: “Never Saw Any (Expletive) Like This In My Life!! Idc who i rub wrong because you never sat in a meeting nor put in work with my dawg!! People say they wanna win right but you throw away your best defender!?!? Somebody you can set a standard with?!?! ‪#Defense will win championships!!”

His next tweet: “And We Took a Major Step down from the best slot corner In The Game!! No disrespect to nobody on my squad or coming to my squad but we basically took a step backwards by giving away @KeFu11er who graded a 90 overall which is Elite and hard too do!!!Smh”

The 90 grade is based on Fuller’s Pro Football Focus ratings.

Those tweets were deleted, but you can see them here.

After removing those tweets, Swearinger wrote: “Men And Woman Lie!!! ‪#NUMBERS Tell The Truth!!! Offense Wins Games!! Defense Wins Championships!!!”

If Fuller is as good as Swearinger believes, then the Chiefs will be adding a star.

Chiefs players take to social media to react to the Alex Smith trade

Kansas City Chiefs players took to social media to share their thoughts and express their thanks to quarterback Alex Smith, who was traded to Washington.

Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

