‘Chiefs appear to have fleeced Washington:’ National reaction to Alex Smith trade

Technically, Alex Smith will remain a member of the Chiefs for six more weeks.
That’s because the deal that will send Smith to Washington for a 2018 third-round draft pick and cornerback Kendall Fuller can’t be completed until the first day of the new league year, which begins at 3 p.m. on March 14.
But the Smith trade, which was first reported by The Star’s Terez A. Paylor, is a done deal. Here is what people around the country are saying about it:
▪ John Keim of ESPN wrote that Washington needed stability at quarterback, but it may have given up too much to the Chiefs. He wrote:
“Trading for Kansas City’s Alex Smith makes sense, knowing Cousins wasn’t likely to sign a long-term deal with Washington. And if he did, it would be costly.
“But trading for Smith comes at a cost as well. A steep one. Giving the Chiefs a third-round pick isn’t bad; Washington will get a pick in the same round in 2019 as compensation when Cousins signs with someone in free agency. However, also included in the deal for Smith, according to sources, is cornerback Kendall Fuller, who is entering his third season and coming off an excellent year.
“Fuller is what Washington needs: a good, young and inexpensive starting-caliber defensive player.”
▪ Former Washington general manager Scot McCloughan tweeted: “I would have never traded Kendall. He can play inside & outside, he's high character, young & a football player”
I would have never traded Kendall. He can play inside & outside, he's high character, young & a football player https://t.co/DFpx4au6oG— Scot Mccloughan (@MccloughanScot) January 31, 2018
▪ USA Today’s Mike Jones also believes Washington gave up too much in the trade. He wrote:
“Acquiring Smith wouldn’t have been that bad had Washington simply had to part with a draft pick. But the Chiefs appear to have fleeced Washington because of the inclusion of Fuller in the deal.
“A third-round pick in 2016, Fuller originally carried a first-round grade until suffering a knee injury that required surgery in his final season at Virginia Tech. Several draft analysts thought Washington had gotten a steal when Fuller fell to the team on the second day.
“He is coming off of a career year, and has the ability to play well both in the slot and on the outside. Several offensive players viewed Fuller as one of the best players on the defense and capable of taking over as a starter opposite Josh Norman.
“Now Washington must find another piece in the secondary.”
▪ Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network tweeted: “With Kendall Fuller set to join the #Chiefs secondary as a starting CB alongside Marcus Peters, worth noting: S Eric Berry (Achilles) was spotted already doing position drills last week at XPE Sports with trainer Tony Villani. I’m told Berry looks fantastic.”
With Kendall Fuller set to join the #Chiefs secondary as a starting CB alongside Marcus Peters, worth noting: S Eric Berry (Achilles) was spotted already doing position drills last week at XPE Sports with trainer Tony Villani. I’m told Berry looks fantastic.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2018
Rapoport was also on “Good Morning Football” and talked about how the trade gave Washington a franchise quarterback.
Kay Adams added: “Now there is a lot of pressure on young Patrick Mahomes, who has no track record and a defense that was ranked 29th in the league this year.”
From @GMFB: What does last night’s blockbuster mean for new #Redskins QB Alex Smith? pic.twitter.com/Skbtdd5m6i— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2018
▪ Adam Stites of SB Nation says the Chiefs are the clear winner in the trade.
“(Smith) is Washington’s quarterback of the immediate future ... which solves what exactly?” Stites wrote.
“Cousins was an efficient passer incapable of putting a subpar team on his back to take it over a .500 hump. It would be surprising if Smith is able to do much better.
“Smith saves the team a bit of money, but will also cost it a third-round draft pick and one of the NFL’s best slot cornerbacks, Kendall Fuller.
“The Chiefs are a better team after trading Smith. Washington got worse.”
▪ Neil Greenberg of the Washington Post wrote that Smith looks an awful lot like outgoing quarterback Kirk Cousins.
“The traditional numbers — and the more modern metric, adjusted net yards per pass — illustrate how close in production each of these passers has been to one another over the past three seasons,” Greenberg wrote. “However, the game charters at Pro Football Focus rated Smith as the ninth-best passer in 2017, 10 slots ahead of Cousins. ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating had Smith as the seventh-most valuable passer last season, awarding his efforts a 61.8 QBR, suggesting his team would be expected to win about 62 percent of the time given that level of performance. Cousins, meanwhile, ranked 15th with a 52.4 QBR.”
▪ Bucky Brooks of NFL.com thinks the Chiefs secondary could be awesome. Brooks tweeted, “Fuller was considered a blue-chip prospect prior to his injury-plagued final season at Va.Tech . He's played like a quality starter for (Washington) as a slot CB. He gives the #Chiefs a young, athletic CB to pair w/No.22. Could have 2 (stars) s at CB”
This is so true. Fuller was considered a blue-chip prospect prior to his injury-plagued final season at https://t.co/neahzM6PbS. He's played like a quality starter for the #Redskins as a slot CB. He gives the #Chiefs a young, athletic CB to pair w/No.22. Could have 2 ⭐️s at CB https://t.co/GrRROJGIuN— Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) January 31, 2018
