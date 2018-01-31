Washington fans were not happy that cornerback Kendall Fuller was traded to the Chiefs.
For Pete's Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Approval ratings for Alex Smith trade plummeted in Washington as night wore on

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

January 31, 2018 07:43 AM

The initial reaction from many Washington fans to the news that their team was trading for Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith on Tuesday night was joy.

Then came the news that Washington was giving up a third-round draft pick and cornerback Kendall Fuller.

Then came the news that Washington was giving the 33-year-old Smith a four-year, $94 million contract with $71 million guaranteed.

When the dust settled, some Washington fans were content with the fact that their team had settled on a quarterback. But many others were night quite so happy.

Here is what those Washington is but a sample of what fans were saying (or in one case, not saying):

Take a look back at Alex Smith's career in Kansas City

Take a look back at the five moments that shaped Alex Smith's career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jason Boatright, David Eulitt and John Sleezer

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

