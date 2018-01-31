Approval ratings for Alex Smith trade plummeted in Washington as night wore on

The initial reaction from many Washington fans to the news that their team was trading for Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith on Tuesday night was joy.
Then came the news that Washington was giving up a third-round draft pick and cornerback Kendall Fuller.
Then came the news that Washington was giving the 33-year-old Smith a four-year, $94 million contract with $71 million guaranteed.
When the dust settled, some Washington fans were content with the fact that their team had settled on a quarterback. But many others were night quite so happy.
Here is what Washington fans were saying (or in one case, not saying):
Kendal Fuller played like the best nickel in the league this season....and you trade him & Kirk for a damn QB older than me??? Somep please help me understand...— The Black Sheep (@TheBIackSheep) January 31, 2018
we'll never:
- #FireBruceAllen
- Get a new owner
- Have a good draft
...but #HTTR ♂️ pic.twitter.com/YfUmuCPiEa
Tragic #HTTR pic.twitter.com/LbK0CnBhVK— No Pressure (@Gon_Ride) January 31, 2018
@Redskins fans when they hear @KeFu11er and a pick is tradED for Alex Smith @NBCSWashington @lindsayczarniak #redskins #nfl #httr pic.twitter.com/tTZUORUb9A— Ed D (@aznz3r0) January 31, 2018
Me when I first heard the news of the Alex Smith trade vs once I found out @KeFu11er was a part of the deal. @Redskins #HTTR pic.twitter.com/4V12tRVx6K— Juiceless Smith (@RCHAD3988) January 31, 2018
If y’all really traded a 3rd, and Kendall Fuller, the most talented, youngest skilled CB on the roster for a bum game manager like Alex Smith....then give him 80 mil. Yea, we need a break @Redskins— C wick B (@CwickB) January 31, 2018
Just to recap:— Nik Nak Podcast (@NikNakPod) January 31, 2018
Skins trade for Alex Smith
They gave him a 4 year ext with $70 mil guaranteed
They gave up a 2nd round pick for him
Jk, it was only a 3rd round pick.... and a player
The player is Kendall Fuller
Oh wait it’s not!
It’s Fuller
We stunk but at least now we can draft a QB, get younger and build through the draft #HTTR— Reese Waters (@reesewaters) January 31, 2018
Dan Snyder: pic.twitter.com/gWFBPsQYyT
#HTTR #DumpsterfireContinues pic.twitter.com/nAjNxfHk2C— Atul Cash Sharma (@BiggySharms) January 31, 2018
Redskins nation, ENOUGH IS ENOUGH sign the petition spread the word!#HTTR #firebruceallen #alexsmith #Redskins https://t.co/Xi0cLPgO1q— Кeegan (@kpc33198) January 31, 2018
#Redskins front office sucks! Why would you pay for an older QB and involve Fuller and give up a pick? And the front office brass really thought this was a good idea? Really? #httr (I think?)— Pronounced Jhaa-mAAl (@jcareyrealtor) January 31, 2018
Dear @Redskins, trading @KeFu11er, best slot corner in the NFL, to essentially swap Alex Smith for @KirkCousins8, is a shining example of why the #GloryDays are so long ago. #stupidtrade #wegotfleeced— Nick Koutsias (@manycolorsofus) January 31, 2018
@Redskins #Redskins #HTTR #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/II3cJUqqdk— Brendan Hankins (@brendanhankins2) January 31, 2018
The idea of falling back on Alex Smith with Cousins likely out? Supportable.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 31, 2018
The idea of extending him immediately? Ehh, okay.
Giving him 3-years of substantial money? Not ideal.
Trading Kendall Fuller in the process: No.
#HTTR Wikipedia wilding lmao pic.twitter.com/CeJhku54di— ❤️ (@CHROMEKAGE) January 31, 2018
@Redskins #HTTR pic.twitter.com/aw6ofKbw3X— Christopher Vasilas (@shaggy901516) January 31, 2018
That trade is terrible. Classic Skins move. And it’s not even that they traded Cousins or got Smith...it’s what they gave up to get him. Over paying for someone else’s used goods...AND giving away young good talent. #HTTR I guess. #HereWeGoAgain— Stuart McCray (@stuartmccray) January 31, 2018
94 million dollars over 4 years, 71 millions dollars gaurenteed for Alex Smith. DC, we better have rings by 2021 for this much.— Mia K. (@miakhalifa) January 31, 2018
Embarrassed to think ive spent thousands of dollars and countless years rooting for this pathetic franchise. #httr #Redskins— Dallas Ruark III (@drswolez) January 31, 2018
#Redskins #smh ♂️ #HTTR pic.twitter.com/ecFbPOAiXL— Bobby Lewis, PGA (@BobbyLewis301) January 31, 2018
