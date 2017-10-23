Marcus Peters reportedly will testify for Marshawn Lynch to get suspension overturned

Well, this has to be a first in the long Chiefs-Raiders rivalry: a Kansas City player is going to bat for an Oakland player in an NFL disciplinary case.
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was suspended for one game after he was ejected from Thursday’s game against the Chiefs for grabbing an official. There was speculation that Lynch was intent on protecting Marcus Peters, who had been flagged for a hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.
Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that there will be a hearing about the suspension on Monday, and that Peters will testify on Lynch’s behalf.
“Marcus Peters from the Chiefs is actually going to be on that appeals call, trying to back up Marshawn Lynch,” Glazer said.
Peters and Lynch are friends and are both from Oakland, but I’ve never heard of something like that happening in the NFL or any other professional sports league.
Here is Glazer’s report:
Marcus Peters will testify for Marshawn Lynch during his suspension appeal. pic.twitter.com/L0MWR0UavB— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 22, 2017
